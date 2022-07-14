You can hear it in his voice and see it in his face. Bill Osterland misses his wife. When he talks about her, he invariably mentions how many days she’s been gone.

Jeanne Osterland died May 17, six years after she’d been diagnosed with cancer. It was 11 days before their 39th wedding anniversary.

Now Bill is left not only to grieve the death of his wife, but to wrestle with the way she died. He questions how a plan the couple had carefully crafted and consulted with doctors about went so wrong.

And he wonders what, if anything, could have been done differently.

Bill Osterland lost his wife Jeanne 11 days shy of their 39th wedding anniversary. Dying of cancer, she had a planned to end her own life with medical aid, but because of the convoluted and unclear process the prescribed medication did not arrive until after her death. (Courtesy Photo)

A different choice

“We thought we had a great plan,” Bill, a retired Clorox executive who lives in Santa Rosa said two weeks after his wife’s death. “We thought we had a great plan until we didn’t.”

Bill, 74, and Jeanne, 75, had both seen loved ones die in pain. They’d done their research and wanted a different choice.

For years they had assumed they would need to move to Oregon or Washington, where the practice of medical aid in dying has been legal for years.

But California passed its own law, End of Life Option Act, in 2015 and it went into effect in 2016.

Jeanne, a woman with significant experience with end of life choices, wanted to die at home.

She volunteered for years with hospice when the couple lived in Sea Ranch. She even launched a volunteer-run Unexpected Death Program to help grieving loved ones navigate first steps after their loss.

Her work with those facing death and those grieving loved ones was hailed as “extraordinary” at a celebration of her life on June 8.

Yet despite these skills, their research and their plan, Jeanne Osterland’s carefully thought out final days did not, in the end, go according to her wishes.

“I failed my wife when she needed me most,” Bill told me in a series of interviews and emails.

Snags in the system

California’s law, debated and fought over for years before its passage, has had only one major amendment. As of Jan. 1, the required waiting period between two mandated physician consultations was reduced from 15 days to 48 hours.

Additionally, health care providers are now required to post their aid-in-dying policies on their websites.

Those changes were meant to remove hurdles and unnecessary stressors for patients at the end of their lives, according to advocates.

Jeanne Osterland navigated those changes. She made appointments with her consulting doctors who cleared her for the prescription for the medications that would hasten her death.

She had her final consultation and final approval on May 9.

It wasn’t the two-day waiting period between doctors’ appointments that got in the way, though. It was the wait for the approved medications to arrive at her Santa Rosa home.

It was a wait that proved too long.

On May 17, Bill got a call at home. The drugs were on their way.

“I said, ‘Don’t bother. It’s too late,’” he said.

Jeanne died hours later.

“The very last hours, Jeanne wasn’t suffering, but there was a lot of time before that where we thought ‘What did we do wrong?’ We thought we had this, but again, Kaiser is not set up to call somebody and get an answer.” Bill Osterland

Bill wants others to know some of the snags in the system so they won’t suffer the same fate that he and Jeanne did.

“I’m not trying to assess blame as much as I am to inform,” he said.

This is the second time in less than a year that I’ve been contacted by someone who wants the public to better understand California’s End of Life Option Act.

In 2021, Ralph Harms, 85, shared his deeply personal experience with deciding to take medications to end his life before terminal cancer did it for him. He died July 30 in his own home, with loved ones around him.

The Osterlands read that story, but it wasn’t enough. Like Ralph, Bill hopes sharing his story will help others understand the system.