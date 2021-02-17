Weak storm to arrive in North Bay on Thursday evening

A weak storm is expected to arrive in Sonoma County on Thursday evening that could drop around a quarter to a half-inch of rain on the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain is forecast to fall hardest early Friday morning and then taper off during the day, said weather service meteorologist Eleanor Dhuyvetter.

“It’s a bit of a weaker system,” Dhuyvetter said.

The rainfall is not expected to be enough to raise concerns about flooding or debris flow at areas in the North Bay burned in last year’s wildfires, she said.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday should be in the mid-50s and low 60s during the day.

Skies are forecast to clear this weekend, and high temperatures could warm into the mid-to-upper 60s on Sunday.

The incoming wet weather is needed because the region remains far behind average precipitation totals so far this season.

Since Oct. 1, Santa Rosa has received about 9.8 inches or rain, only 40% of the average amount for this time of the year.

