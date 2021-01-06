Wealthy donors receive vaccines through Florida nursing home

The invitation to well-heeled Floridians arrived in writing and by telephone.

"He asked me if I wanted to have a vaccine," said Ryna Greenbaum, 89, recounting the phone message she got last week. "I'm one of the people who has given him some money," she said.

The call, she said, had come from Keith Myers, chief executive of MorseLife Health System, a high-end nursing home and assisted-living facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., to members of the board and major donors.

MorseLife has made difficult-to-get coronavirus vaccines - provided through a federal program intended for residents and staff of long-term-care facilities - available not just to its residents but to those who made generous donations to the facility, including members of the Palm Beach Country Club, according to multiple people who were offered access, some of whom accepted it. The precise number of invitations, and how many may have gone to non-donors, could not be learned.

But the arrangement, in appearing to rely on a program run by chain pharmacies for long-term-care facilities, may have violated national immunization guidelines, as well as state protocols, even though state officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to address sensitive matters, acknowledged that the rules have not been spelled out clearly enough by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican.

The episode highlights how the country's patchwork approach to immunization against the coronavirus - leaving decisions about eligibility to state and local authorities as well as to individual providers - is creating opportunities for facilities to provide access to well-connected people while thousands of others wait in line. In Florida, some elderly residents have camped out overnight in hopes of receiving a shot.

Top health personnel in Palm Beach County did not sanction the vaccinations of nonresidents at MorseLife, according to a health official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it. The official was shocked to learn that members of the public, even those of advanced age, were given priority access to immunization at the facility while others wait in line for appointments at sites set up by the county.

Myers did not respond to multiple requests for comment. An assistant who answered the phone at MorseLife on Tuesday afternoon said, "He has your message."

The recipients of his largesse appear to include long-standing donors to the facility, a top-line senior center offering everything from independent-living arrangements to hospice care and promising "luxury, comfort and outstanding personal service."

The Palm Beach Country Club Foundation has donated $75,000 to MorseLife affiliates since 2016, tax filings show. And foundation chairman David Mack, a New Jersey-based real estate developer, is also a board member at multiple MorseLife affiliates. The street address of the MorseLife facility was named after him. Another street address at the site is named for Greenbaum, who is also a board member of multiple affiliates, according to tax filings.

In a statement, a spokesman for Mack and his brother Bill, also a real estate mogul, said they had "assisted" MorseLife with its vaccination campaign.

The spokesman, George Shea, said vaccinations were "conducted in full accordance" with an executive order issued by DeSantis, which says that shots may be given at this stage only to medical workers, residents and staff of long-term-care facilities, and adults 65 and older. Shea did not respond to specific follow-up questions about how the Macks assisted the effort, or about why a highly selective group of people received invitations, if the intent was to provide access to those already in the state's broad priority groups.

State Rep. Omari Hardy, a Democrat, who represents the section of West Palm Beach that includes MorseLife, said it appeared the facility was "selling access to this vaccine." He said it was unimportant that recipients seemed to fall within the age group currently eligible to be immunized because they were taking advantage of a process "unavailable to the rest of us," including one of his elderly constituents "who doesn't know many powerful people, who doesn't have a lot of money and she's asking me how she can get access."

"And I don't know what to tell her," Hardy said. "So if MorseLife is giving this vaccine away to the well-connected, they need to be held accountable for that."

Florida's Agency For Health Care Administration, which licenses nursing homes and other health-care facilities in the state, directed questions to the state health department and the division of emergency management. The state health department directed questions to the county, where officials did not immediately respond.