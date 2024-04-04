An Arizona-based fighter jet was on its way home last week after leaving a Bay Area military base when it rattled Sonoma County residents, particularly those in Rohnert Park, a military spokesman said Wednesday.

He added that weather conditions at the time forced the jet’s pilot to fly low in order to maintain visibility.

The jet was spotted above Rohnert Park around 1:30 p.m. March 25. Witnesses said it created a loud noise that was heard moments before it appeared directly above them, causing car alarms to go off.

Rohnert Park resident Eric Levinson, 57, said he was working at home when he started hearing rumbling that “just got louder and louder and louder.”

“I’m like, what’s happening? Are we under attack?” he added.

About 30 minutes before it passed over Rohnert Park, the jet, a 56th Fighter Wing F-35A, took off from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County on its way back to Luke Air Force Base outside Phoenix, Luke’s Chief of Media Relations Sean Clements told The Press Democrat in an email Wednesday.

It’s the first confirmation of the jet’s location before it was spotted above residential areas, where people said it set off car alarms, shook windows and left some fearful that something more sinister was happening.

On Monday, Luke AFB spokesperson Capt. Charis Bryan told The Press Democrat the jet had been “supporting” the Wings Over Solano Airshow at Travis AFB the weekend of March 16.

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels headlined the event, which also featured flying acts and various aircraft. According to event advertising, an F-35 Lightning II was among 28 aircraft on display during the two-day airshow.

“The jet returned to Luke AFB after repairing a gear malfunction,” Bryan said.

On Wednesday, Clements verified that the F-35A departed Travis at about 1 p.m. — not long before the jet was spotted in Sonoma County.

He said weather conditions forced the pilot to fly below Class-B airspace while maintaining visual flight rules. He didn’t say exactly how low the pilot was flying.

Class-B airspace has a maximum elevation of 10,000 feet above sea level, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

At around 1 p.m. March 25, clouds covered up to 50% of the sky above Santa Rosa and were as low as 4,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

By 1:30 p.m., the jet’s rumbling presence was heard and felt across Rohnert Park and Cotati. At least one area resident said the jet was spotted as far west as Bodega Bay.

Several residents told The Press Democrat they could hear the jet’s engine from a distance and it got louder and louder before hitting its peak above their homes. They said it appeared to be several feet above ground.

Residents took to social media and contacted local lawmakers and The Press Democrat seeking answers.

Witnesses described the jet as an F-22, while area aircraft aficionados used adsbexchange.com, an aviation data aggregator, to track its path.

The site showed an aircraft originating from the area of Travis AFB around the time the jet appeared in Sonoma County.

Soon after the incident, when contacted by The Press Democrat, a Travis spokesperson said officials at the Fairfield base were unaware of the jet.

The Press Democrat contacted Luke Air Force Base March 28 after a local aircraft expert advised that records showed the jet appeared to be heading to Arizona.

