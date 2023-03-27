Weather: Here’s what to expect day by day this week in Sonoma County
Another heavy storm system, which is not an atmospheric river but did gain some moisture from the Pacific Ocean, is expected to drop about 1.5 to 2 inches of rain Tuesday across most of Sonoma County, including the valleys. Coastal areas could receive about 3 inches, while as much as 3.5 inches could fall on the coastal mountain ranges.
Here’s what to expect each day this week in Sonoma County.
Monday
• Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
• Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday night
• Rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 43 degrees.
• South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
• New precipitation amounts between 3/4 and 1 inch possible.
Tuesday
• Rain, which could be heavy at times. High near 52 degrees.
• Breezy, with a south wind 19 to 24 mph becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
• New precipitation amounts between 3/4 and 1 inch possible.
Tuesday night
• Rain likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Low around 42 degrees.
• South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
• New rainfall amounts between 1/4 and 1/2 inch possible.
Wednesday
• Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 53 degrees.
• South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
• New rainfall amounts between 1/4 and 1/2 inch possible.
Wednesday night
• A 40% chance of rain before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
• New precipitation amounts of less than 1/10 inch possible.
Thursday
• Patchy frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Thursday night
• Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Friday
• Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Friday night
• A chance of rain after 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Saturday
• A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Saturday night
• A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Sunday
• A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
