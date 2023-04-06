More wet weather: Here’s what to expect in Sonoma County over the next week

Instead of the previously predicted near-80-degree temperatures and sunshine, the North Bay will experience another wet and windy storm starting Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is predicted to drop up to about 2 inches of rain in the wettest portions of Sonoma County and bring wind gusts of up to 35 mph along the coast, said Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

Today

• A 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.

• Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

• Rain, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 48 degrees and south southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

• New precipitation amounts between 1/4 and 1/2 of an inch are possible.

Friday

• A 50% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees and south southeast wind around 10 mph.

• New precipitation amounts between 1/10 and 1/4 of an inch are possible.

Friday night

• Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.

• Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday

• Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

• Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday night

• Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Sunday

• Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.

Sunday night

• Mostly clear, with a low around 45 degrees.

Monday

• A slight chance of rain before 11 a.m.

• Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

Monday night

• Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.

Tuesday

• Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.

Tuesday night

• Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.

Wednesday

• Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.