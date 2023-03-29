Weather: Larger storms move out of Sonoma County, but rain still in forecast
Tuesday’s storm, the latest in a long series of large systems to hit Sonoma County, dropped up to 1 1/2 inches of rain across Santa Rosa and its surrounding areas, according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s a look at the rest of the week.
Wednesday
• Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 52 degrees.
• Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
• New rainfall amounts between 1/10 and 1/4 of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night
• A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain between 9 p.m. and midnight. Patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
• Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
• New precipitation amounts of less than a 1/10 of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday
• Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
• Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night
• Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
• West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.
Friday
• Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
• Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night
• Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Saturday
• A 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees.
Saturday night
• A slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Sunday
• A chance of rain, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Sunday night
• A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Monday
• A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
Monday night
• A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Tuesday
• A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
