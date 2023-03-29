Tuesday’s storm, the latest in a long series of large systems to hit Sonoma County, dropped up to 1 1/2 inches of rain across Santa Rosa and its surrounding areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week.

Wednesday

• Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 52 degrees.

• Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

• New rainfall amounts between 1/10 and 1/4 of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night

• A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain between 9 p.m. and midnight. Patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.

• Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

• New precipitation amounts of less than a 1/10 of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

• Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.

• Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night

• Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.

• West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.

Friday

• Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.

• Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night

• Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.

Saturday

• A 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees.

Saturday night

• A slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.

Sunday

• A chance of rain, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.

Sunday night

• A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.

Monday

• A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.

Monday night

• A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.

Tuesday

• A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.