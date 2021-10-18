Weather-related damage to power pole in Petaluma causing outage

Petaluma police are urging people to avoid an area in the northwest part of the city Sunday night, where a damaged power pole has caused a power outage.

Madison Street, between Wilson Street and Lakeville Street, in Petaluma is blocked due to the damage, police said in a Nixle Alert sent out shortly after 6:30 p.m.

“A reminder if the intersection lights are not functioning please treat it as a stop sign,” the alert said.

It’s unknown how long outages may last.

A Pacific Gas & Electric Co. representative said 1,843 customers in the North Bay have lost power, while 10,976 customers are affected in the East Bay.

The outage in Petaluma began at 6:14 p.m. affecting 2,771 customers, PG&E said.

A power line has been downed, officials said.

It is unclear how the power pole was damaged.

PG&E said only that it is weather related.

