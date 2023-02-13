Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are expected Monday and Tuesday along the North Bay coast, according to meteorologists, who also warned of subfreezing temps coming Wednesday.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory — in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday — for the coastal North Bay, which includes Santa Rosa; the San Francisco Peninsula Coast; the Santa Lucia Mountains; the Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay; and the Big Sur Coast.

Santa Rosa could see maximum wind gusts of 28 mph, according to the weather service, with wind speeds topping out at 54 mph at Point Reyes.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect tomorrow and Tuesday for our coastal regions and the Santa Lucia Mountains. Secure loose outdoor objects, stay clear of trees and downed power lines, and prepare for possible power outages. For more preparation tips: https://t.co/ybC8WpNcLJ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/t2ZNFFr1Nt — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 12, 2023

The weather service advised people to secure loose outdoor objects, prepare for possible power failures and stay clear of trees and downed power lines.

No public safety power shutoffs were planned for this week, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s website Monday morning.

The weather service also issued a freeze watch Monday morning for all of Sonoma County, in effect from 2 to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Subfreezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees, and mid- to upper-20s in the interior valleys, are expected, according to the weather service.

Frost and freeze conditions will impact homeless and marginally sheltered populations; could kill crops and sensitive vegetation; and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the weather service cautioned.

