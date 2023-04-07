Easter weekend, specifically Sunday and Monday, in the North Bay inland valleys will be sunny, dry and warm, meteorologists said Friday.

A ridge of high pressure moving in for the weekend means temperatures on Saturday will warm up into the 60s while Sunday and Monday will be in the 70s, said Sean Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Ready for some warmer weather? Moderate to high potential for high temperatures of 70 or greater for inland areas on Sunday and Monday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/1vJVD8XLUX — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 7, 2023

Sunday and Monday could reach up to 75 degrees in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, he said.

Overnight temperatures will also be a little warmer than residents have experienced in recent weeks, with lows in the mid-40s from Saturday through Monday nights across the North Bay.

But the warming trend will be short lived, Miller said. Beginning Tuesday, temperatures will drop back into the 60s. And there are some slight chances for light rain later in the week.

“Just keep in mind, with it being warm and folks being out doing things ― especially when the weather has not been as conducive for people to be outdoors ― don't forget to dress appropriately and wear sunscreen,” Miller added.

