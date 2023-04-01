Weather service: North Bay should expect gusty winds — but no rain — Monday, Tuesday

A dry cold front moving through the Bay Area is forecast to bring potentially strong winds Monday through Tuesday to the North Bay, meteorologists said Saturday.

“We know it’s going to be breezy but how strong those winds get remains in question,” said Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Monterey office.

He said the strongest winds are likely to be along Sonoma County’s coast and in areas of higher elevations, where gusts of 40 to 45 mph could materialize. In the county’s valleys, he said, 30 to 35 mph winds could be likely.

Heads up! A weather system will bring gusty winds to the region on Monday. Peak speeds of 30 to 45 mph are expected, with higher gusts in the mountains. Keep up with the forecast and secure loose items that may blow about in the wind. #cawx pic.twitter.com/dcgXSiz5lD — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 31, 2023

No rain is expected, though, Gass said. Nevertheless, strong enough winds could lead to more trees toppling “given how saturated our soil is,” he said. “That is something noteworthy.”

Five people were reported killed by falling trees in the Bay Area during a March 21 storm.

In January, during a violent rainstorm, 2½-year-old Aeon Tocchini was killed in his home near Occidental by a falling redwood. A GoFundMe remains active to support the family.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay.