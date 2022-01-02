Weather service predicts more snowfall ahead in the Sierra Nevada

This weekend in Northern California is expected to remain dry, but weather forecasters predict a return to rainy and snowy conditions early next week.

The National Weather Service's Sacramento office said in a Saturday morning forecast discussion that "cold and dry weather is forecast through the weekend," but warned that snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges, accompanied by more rain in the Sacramento Valley, will likely return by Monday.

Meteorologists recorded sub-freezing temperatures in many areas of Northern California on Saturday, but noted clear skies with little potential for precipitation.

But by late Sunday night, the clear weather could break, with rain showers and mountain snow expected to return to the region.

Last week, snow storms over the Sierra Nevada and the foothills knocked out power to thousands. As of Friday, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said 50,000 customers were without power due to the severe winter storm. Many of those residents in remote, high-elevation areas may have to wait several more days before power is restored.

Several feet of snow caused temporary closures of Interstate 80 and Highway 50 for several days, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in several counties — including Sacramento County — that were impacted by the storms.

Weather service forecasters predict the most severe snowfall next week in the northern reaches of the state near the Oregon border, not over the Sierra Nevada.

Snow is expected Monday and Tuesday, bringing more than a foot of snow at Lassen Peak, up to 8 inches along Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta, between 4 and 6 inches along Interstate 80 at Donner Pass and 1 to 2 inches at Echo Summit along Highway 50.

The weather service issued a winter storm watch for northern Shasta County from early Sunday to Tuesday morning. Elevations above 1,500 feet may see 3 to 8 inches of snow, and elevations over 3,000 feet could see nearly 2 feet.

Drivers headed through California's border with Oregon while the winter storm watch is active can expect travel delays, limited visibility and potential chain controls over the highway.

Meanwhile, rain is expected to return to the Sacramento Valley. Between Monday and Wednesday, Sacramento will receive a scant amount of rain, less than a tenth of an inch. Stockton is expected to see none at all.

More northern areas of the region could see more significant rainfall, with Grass Valley, Ukiah and Redding all expected to see up to an inch. Chico could see up to a half inch, while Eureka could see between 2 and 3 inches.

The Sacramento Valley may also experience some fast-moving southerly winds Monday through Tuesday, according to the weather service. Gusts between 25 and 35 mph are expected, while mountain areas in Northern California could see gusts up to 50 mph.

The stormy weather might break for a bit around the middle of the week, but may return later in the week.

"Quiet weather is expected mid-week under building high pressure. Ensemble guidance portrays another trough bringing unsettled weather back to Northern California later in the week," meteorologists wrote in their forecast discussion. "Impacts from this possible system look to be relatively low at this time."