It will feel like summer this week in Sonoma County as temperatures are forecast to reach 80 degrees — possibly even the low 90s — through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Daily high temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper-80s starting Wednesday and linger into Friday, which prompted the weather service to issue a moderate heat risk for inland areas of the North Bay.

The warmest spots, according to the weather service, will be the interior and northernmost portions of the region, including Cloverdale and Healdsburg.

It is the first time so far this year that temperatures forecast for the North Bay have reached 90 degrees, said David King, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

Moderate HeatRisk for inland areas Wednesday through Friday. Stay hydrated, take cooling breaks, and don't forget the sunscreen! Highs in the 80s to around 90 are expected. #cawx pic.twitter.com/eEyUTclTH8 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 25, 2023

Cloverdale is forecast to reach a high of 89 degrees Thursday while Healdsburg could reach 88 degrees, King said.

“The closer you are to the Bay the more influence that the water will have over it,” he said. “That will keep things in the low- to mid-80s.”

Daily low temperatures will hover around the low-50s in the mornings across the county.

While this heat wave will not be as prolonged or intense as ones that brought temperatures up to 115 degrees, as was experienced in September 2022 across Sonoma County, residents may feel the heat greater because it is the first big “warm up” of the year, King said.

“Some of it might actually be just relative,” he said. “Because it has been so cool, this might feel hotter than what it might actually be.”

The heat may pose a moderate risk to those sensitive to heat, such as those 65 years old and older; infants; athletes; outdoor workers; those without effective cooling; and those with chronic diseases, the weather service said.

Those expected to be outdoors, or indoors without adequate cooling, should consider preemptive measures, such as drinking more water, finding shade or walking dogs earlier in the morning.

“It’s a great time right now to check in,” he said. “Do you have hat that can protect you? Do you have clothes that are going to be loose-fitting? ... Do you have sun tan lotion?”

Despite its sudden onslaught, the heat doesn’t pose much of a threat for wildfires due to the large amount of water dropped during storms earlier this year, King said.

