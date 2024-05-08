Parts of the North Bay could experience wind gusts of up to 55 mph Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service issued a wind advisory for Wednesday morning for some of eastern Sonoma County and much of Napa County.

⚠ Wind Advisory for the North Bay Interior Mountains until 8AM Thursday. Gusts could reach 45 mph, with higher gusts possible the region's peaks! #CAwx #BayAreawx pic.twitter.com/tfJGZrP1I9 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 8, 2024

Until about 11 a.m., wind gusts within most of the interior mountains could top at 45 mph, but areas within the Mayacamas Mountains could experience gusts as high as 55 mph.

Sustained winds originating from the north will range between 20 and 30 mph.

The advisory comes as temperatures within the North Bay heat up, leading to highs in the 80s in the interior valleys and the 70s along the coast.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.