Webb telescope launches on journey to see the dawn of starlight

The dreams and work of a generation of astronomers headed for an orbit around the sun Saturday in the form of the biggest and most expensive space-based observatory ever built. The James Webb Space Telescope, a joint effort of NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, lifted off from a spaceport near the equator in Kourou, French Guiana, a teetering pillar of fire and smoke embarking on a million-mile trip to the morning of time.

“The world gave us this telescope, and we’re handing it back to the world today,” Gregory Robinson, the Webb telescope’s program director, said during a post-launch news conference in French Guiana.

The telescope, named for the NASA administrator who led the space agency through the early years of the Apollo program, is designed to see farther in space and further back in time than the vaunted Hubble Space Telescope. Its primary light-gathering mirror is 21 feet across, about three times bigger than Hubble, and seven times more sensitive.

The Webb’s mission is to seek out the earliest, most distant stars and galaxies, which appeared 13.7 billion years ago, burning their way out of a fog leftover from the Big Bang (which occurred 13.8 billion years ago).

Astronomers watching the launch remotely from all over the world, many Zooming together in their pajamas, were jubilant.

“What an incredible Christmas present,” said Garth Illingworth of the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Tod Lauer of the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab, in an email exchange with other astronomers, reported his feeling about the launch: “Just enjoying the most sacred of all space words, “nominal!” he said, referring to the lingo used by launch teams to describe rockets operating as expected.

To which Alan Dressler, a Carnegie Observatories astronomer and one of the founders of the Webb telescope project, replied, “Hallelujah! — another sacred word for the moment, Tod.”

Priyamvada Natarajan, a cosmologist at Yale University, emailed from India to describe herself as “just utterly, utterly elated! — wow! wow!”

A launch teams prepares for the liftoff of the James Webb Space Telescope at the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, on Christmas morning on Dec. 25, 2021. Astronomers were jubilant as the spacecraft made it off the launchpad following decades of delays and cost overruns. The Webb is set to offer a new keyhole into the earliest moments of our universe. (Bill Ingalls//NASA via The New York Times) -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY --

In Baltimore at the Space Telescope Science Institute, the headquarters for Webb’s mission operations, a small group of scientists and NASA officials erupted in screams of joy and applauded during the launch.

The flight operations team in another part of the institute then watched as Webb deployed its solar array, then its communications antenna minutes later. Roughly 100 mission personnel will command the spacecraft’s deployments, alternating between 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day, as it begins its journey to a point beyond the moon.

“They’ve got real work to do,” said Kenneth Sembach, the institute’s director. “Our teams have spent the last two years doing numerous rehearsals.”

Equipped with detectors sensitive to infrared or “heat radiation,” the telescope will paint the universe in colors no human eye has ever seen. The expansion of the universe shifts the visible light from the earliest, most distant galaxies into the longer infrared wavelengths.

Studying the heat from these infant galaxies, astronomers say, could provide important clues to when and how the supermassive black holes that squat in the centers of galaxies form. Closer to home in the present, the telescope will sniff at the atmospheres of planets orbiting nearby stars, looking for the infrared signatures of elements and molecules associated with life, like oxygen and water.

The Webb will examine all of cosmic history, billions of years of it, astronomers say — from the first stars to life in the solar system. This past week, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson called the telescope a “keyhole into the past.”

“It is a shining example of what we can accomplish when we dream big,” he said. After the launch he said, “It’s a great day for planet Earth.”

The beginning of the telescope’s journey did not go unnoticed by the space agency’s paymasters in Congress, who have stuck with the project for decades now.

“Today’s successful launch of the James Webb Space Telescope marks a historic milestone in our advancement of astrophysics and space science,” Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D- Texas, chair of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, said in a news release.