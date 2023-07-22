The release for Greta Gerwig’s least, highly-anticipated film “Barbie” has residents across Sonoma County flashing their hot pink heels and pastel sundresses to celebrate the occasion.

The film, which released Friday, is one of the first movies of the summer to break a cycle of action movies that have been released this season so far, The Clover owner Ryan Hecht told The Press Democrat.

Local female empowerment group She Can Club dressed in “Barbie” themed attire to attend the film’s Thursday night premiere screening at Airport Cinemas in Santa Rosa. She Can Club founder Hilary Richards said the group began the evening doing a Barbie themed aerobics class with High Fitness.

“There was so much girl power in that theatre! My favorite part was when everyone started clapping after America Ferrera’s monologue about everything that is required of women in today’s society,” Richards said in an email to The Press Democrat. “Such a powerful moment!”

