Wednesday is last day to submit comments on Graton Casino expansion

Members of the public have just a few more days to weigh in on the potential impacts of the proposed expansion of Graton Resort and Casino.

The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, which owns and operates the casino on its 254-acre reservation outside Rohnert Park, wants to expand the casino’s gaming floor and add a second hotel tower. Other planned additions at the casino that opened in 2013 include a performance theater and a larger swimming pool area.

Graton Rancheria filed a notice with Rohnert Park in early April alerting the city to its plans.

The tribe is preparing an environmental impact report that will examine potential effects of the expansion on the surrounding areas. The study will look at the project’s effect on air quality and water resources, noise, traffic and public services, among other areas.

People have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to mail comments to the reservation’s offices. Comments should identify potential environmental issues and proposed mitigation measures.

Sonoma County also is seeking feedback as it prepares to submit its own response to the expansion. Comments can be emailed to tribalaffairs@sonoma-county.org and the county will forward all public comments received with its response to Graton Rancheria.

