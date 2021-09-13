Wednesday town hall to focus on Sonoma County drought, water supply
Water supply alternatives and other options for drought-stretched ranchers and farmers are among the topics for a town hall meeting Wednesday hosted by Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt and the Sonoma County Water Agency.
Representatives from the county Agricultural Commissioner’s office and the Sonoma County Farm Bureau will be on hand to field questions especially pertinent to Rabbitt’s rural south county Second District, where dairy ranchers with empty reservoirs were among the first to experience the impact of the ongoing two-year drought.
Rabbitt promised a wide-raging discussion of all things water — from future weather extremes, to efforts to improve groundwater recharge and surface water storage, to availability and use of recycled water.
Sonoma Water also will update the status of the Russian River watershed. A representative for the National Weather Service will also be on hand.
The town hall is virtual and will be held on Zoom, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com.
Mary Callahan
Environment and Climate Change, The Press Democrat
I am in awe of the breathtaking nature here in Sonoma County and am so grateful to live in this spectacular region we call home. I am amazed, too, by the expertise in our community and by the commitment to protecting the land, its waterways, its wildlife and its residents. My goal is to improve understanding of the issues, to find hope and to help all of us navigate the future of our environment.
