Wednesday town hall to focus on Sonoma County drought, water supply

Water supply alternatives and other options for drought-stretched ranchers and farmers are among the topics for a town hall meeting Wednesday hosted by Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt and the Sonoma County Water Agency.

Representatives from the county Agricultural Commissioner’s office and the Sonoma County Farm Bureau will be on hand to field questions especially pertinent to Rabbitt’s rural south county Second District, where dairy ranchers with empty reservoirs were among the first to experience the impact of the ongoing two-year drought.

Rabbitt promised a wide-raging discussion of all things water — from future weather extremes, to efforts to improve groundwater recharge and surface water storage, to availability and use of recycled water.

Sonoma Water also will update the status of the Russian River watershed. A representative for the National Weather Service will also be on hand.

The town hall is virtual and will be held on Zoom, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

