Week 2 of ex-Sonoma County deputy’s manslaughter trial: Prosecution rests case, defense witness sides with Blount’s use of force

The defense’s case in the involuntary manslaughter trial of former Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Blount began Friday morning with testimony challenging the prosecution’s premise that Blount’s actions in a deadly 2019 traffic stop were, as one prosecutor put it, a “wild departure” from what a reasonable officer should have done.

Jeffrey Martin, who took the witness stand as the defense’s expert in police practices, testified the physical force Blount used on Bloomfield resident David Ward was entirely reasonable and justified.

“Given the totality of the circumstances, in my opinion, it was consistent with what a properly trained, reasonable officer would do,” Martin, a former police officer, told the jury.

But during cross examination by prosecutors, Martin agreed that some of Blount’s actions made the other officers on the scene more vulnerable.

The defense and prosecution questioned Martin, a digital forensic analyst, for the entirety of the seventh day of testimony in the trial of Blount, a 19-year Sheriff’s Office veteran and the first Sonoma County law enforcement officer to be tried for homicide in connection with an on-duty killing.

Martin’s statements came on the heels of the prosecution resting its case Thursday after the testimony of Blount’s patrol partner, Deputy Jason Little. He described how the early morning traffic stop that ended in Ward’s death went differently than he initially intended once Blount arrived.

Little was one of three officers pursuing Ward — who was driving a vehicle he had reported carjacked but had recovered without telling police — through west county the morning of Nov. 27, 2019. When Ward’s vehicle stopped near his home, Little and the others held Ward at gunpoint, shouting commands Ward did not follow.

The altercation turned violent when Blount arrived and attempted unsuccessfully to pull Ward through his car window, bodycam footage from the officers shows.

But Martin’s testimony Friday served as a counterpoint to the claims of prosecution witnesses earlier in the trial who said Blount was too quick to advance on Ward’s vehicle — and into the line of fire of other officers on scene.

“It was a reasonable decision to try to solve a very difficult problem,” Martin told defense attorney Harry Stern.

Martin countered that Blount’s move into Little’s line of fire was not a tactical error, as other witnesses have said, because “he told him he was making that movement.”

“I’m going to get up there,” he said, according to bodycam footage.

“Wait, wait, wait,” Little said.

“Let me get up there,” Blount said.

Martin also disagreed with others who have taken the stand, including Assistant Sheriff Jim Naugle on Wednesday, that it would have been better for Blount to create more distance between himself and the suspect and continue to wait for backup as the other officers were doing.

“To simply say, ‘I’m going to move forward, get close, get a better visual, get better communication’ … is reasonable,” Martin said. “He was able to dominate or try to intimidate the driver to comply.”

He asserted that Ward became more cooperative once Blount moved up, appearing to attempt to unlock the car as Blount commanded, and then rolled down the window to talk to the deputies.

Blount began to tug on Ward’s arms, attempting to pull him through the driver’s side window. When he was unsuccessful, he and Little — reaching inside the vehicle from the driver’s side — began to hit Ward with their knees and elbows, Martin described. The deputies were using “low level, non-deadly force,” the witness said, and only escalated to “intermediate force” when Ward began to actively resist.

Ward cried out that he was stuck as the struggle to remove him continued, video shows, and one of the officers could be heard exclaiming, “He bit me!” Blount then bashed Ward’s head against the driver’s side door frame and put him in a carotid neck hold as Little shot his stun gun at him.

The head strikes, electrical shock and neck restraint were “reasonable, because they were being assaulted by being bitten,” Martin said.

Ward lost consciousness and never regained it.

The testimony came after witnesses called by prosecutors this week, including Naugle, faulted Blount’s use of his handgun during the encounter and said he’d improperly applied the now-banned carotid hold.

Dr. Joseph Cohen, Marin County's chief forensic pathologist who testified last Friday, deemed Blount’s death a homicide due to “physical confrontation with law enforcement,” directly caused by cardiorespiratory collapse, blunt impact injuries, neck restraint and the use of a Taser.

The defense’s case is set to continue Monday. Blount’s name is not on the witness list at this point and is unlikely to testify.

Judge Robert LaForge told the jury to expect closing arguments Wednesday, after a total of eight days of testimony in the trial. Deliberation over their verdict will then begin.

Witnesses called in 2nd week of trial

Prosecution:

Santa Rosa Police Detective Anthony Turner

Sonoma County Assistant Sheriff Jim Naugle

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Little

Defense:

NMS Labs Toxicologist Donna Papsun

Digital Forensic Analysis Consultant Jeffrey Martin

