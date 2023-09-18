Weekend Caltrans project closing Highway 12 in west Santa Rosa

Sections of Highway 12 will be closed this coming weekend in west Santa Rosa while Caltrans crews perform a concrete slab replacement project.

Work is scheduled to take place between Fulton Road and Dutton Avenue between 8 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, according to Caltrans.

The highway will be fully closed from 8 p.m. to between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., and detours will be in place to guide traffic.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., one lane in each direction will be closed and motorists should anticipate delays or look for alternate routes.

The effort is part of a 3-mile project from Llano Road to Farmers Lane in Santa Rosa.

According to Caltrans, similar work would take weeks or months to complete without full weekend closures.

