Sonoma County weekend rainfall so far coming up short, but more in forecast

Overnight rains helped deliver a brief, but dense, layer of fog to the North Bay Saturday morning, as well as some long overdue moisture to the region.

Santa Rosa received less than a half-inch of rainfall in the past 24 hours, while National Weather Service gauges in west county — in Guerneville and Venado — registered more than an inch. More precipitation is on the way through Sunday, though storm forecasts have been lowered from what was initially expected at both lower-lying areas and the coastal mountains, said Matt Mehle, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Monterey.

What was anticipated to be about 1½ inches of rain in Santa Rosa will drop to an inch or just over during the weekend storm, he said. Higher elevations were initially set to receive as much as 3 inches, but are now expected to come in at a little more than 2 inches, Mehle said.

The next phase of the current storm is expected to hit the area between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday, and continue overnight. Another smaller storm also is developing and on track to arrive mid-next week — though the region remains bone dry compared to this same time during average years.

“We are struggling, simply put,” Mehle said. “Most areas in the Bay Area are 20% of normal. The rainfall last night and into this morning helped and should bring us up on the percentages of normal, but we’re still so far behind and would need a lot of rain to catch up.”

The weekend clouds are forecast to usher in cooler temperatures into early next week ahead of the next storm.

