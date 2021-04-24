Weekend storm to bring up to inch of rain to North Bay

A storm arriving Saturday night in the North Bay will bring “a good wetting rain,” but won’t have any long-term effect on the drought, according to a National Weather Service forecaster.

“It will put the brakes on the fire season for the time being,” meteorologist Rick Canepa said Friday. “So that’s definitely good news for the short term. But longer term, we’ve still got that concern about the drought and fire.”

Canepa said there is a 90%-100% chance of showers moving in from the northwest Saturday night and Sunday, bringing up to an inch of rain to the North Bay coast and mountains through Monday morning. The valleys may get up to a half-inch, he said.

There’s also a 20%-25% chance of a few light showers Saturday morning and afternoon, delivered by a separate cool front, probably about 0.1 inch of rain, Canepa said.

Temperatures will drop some; the high Saturday will be about 63 degrees, with a low of 45, and Sunday will cool off to 58, with a low of 47.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency Wednesday in Sonoma and Mendocino counties. A dearth of rain during the past two years has diminished water reserves, with Lake Mendocino at 44% average capacity for this time of year, and Lake Sonoma at 62%.

And when there’s drought, there’s higher fire danger, as proved by the devastating firestorms arriving since 2017, fueled by dry vegetation.

So any rain is good news for the North Bay, but “it would be a really extreme event (needed to) even put a dent in our rainfall deficits at this point," said Duane Dykema, another National Weather Service meterologist.

After Sunday, a ridge of high pressure is expected to bring dry weather again.

“There could be some rain in May and even in June,” Canepa said. “But we’ve missed the brunt of winter rain.”

Staff Writer Mary Callahan contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.