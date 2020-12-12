Weekend’s rainy weather could return next week

A storm that reached the North Bay on Friday will linger through the weekend, and the chances that a second storm will take its place early next week are increasing, weather officials said.

Sonoma County could see as much as 3 inches of rain at high elevations and closer to 1.5 inches of rain in low-lying areas by the time the first storm dies down on Sunday, National Weather Service meteorologist Gerry Diaz said.

It’s expected to be the most significant rain the area has seen in weeks, moving from Sonoma County’s coast to inland areas and then south of San Francisco, he said.

Other recent storms have failed to come as far south as the Bay Area, hitting the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia instead, Garcia said.

“A lot of those plumes that were developing … they haven’t really made it down here, unfortunately,” Diaz said. “This is really the first time in a while that we’ve seen this type of moisture.”

Long-range weather models show a second storm is right around the corner, arriving in the area as early as Tuesday, Diaz said.

If the storm does make its way to Sonoma County, it’s expected to be similar in strength and follow a similar trajectory as the one that landed in Sonoma County on Friday, he added.

“While it was looking less likely a couple days ago, we see an increasing confidence,” Diaz said of the storm’s arrival.

As for this weekend, daytime temperature will range between 55 and 60 degrees, which is typical for this time of year, Diaz said. Saturday will be dry until after dark and rainfall could last into Sunday morning.

The extra cloud cover will likely keep overnight lows from slipping below 40 degrees, Diaz said.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. warned the storm could lead to power outages due to the rain and gusty winds. The company encouraged people to keep flashlights handy, secure outdoor furniture and avoid downed power lines.

Even with the potential of back-to-back storms, Cal Fire had not yet deemed the region safe from critical wildfire threat, Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said. The decision is made by Cal Fire officials in Sacramento, he added.

“Until there’s significant rainfall, they will not be going out of peak fire season,” Powers said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.