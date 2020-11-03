Wendy Eliot, longtime conservation director of Sonoma Land Trust, retires after protecting 18,000 acres of Sonoma County

Every incoming tide carries sediment into a 1,000-acre tract along the San Pablo Baylands, slowly rebuilding a marsh that will abound with wildlife and protect Sonoma County’s southern tip from rising seas.

The baylands, drought-parched hay fields along Highway 37, pale in scenic appeal compared with the county’s rolling hills, redwood forests and postcard-perfect coast.

But to people like Wendy Eliot, retiring after 21 years as conservation director of Sonoma Land Trust, the place where land meets water is transformative.

“I’m especially happy when I’m down on the baylands,” said Eliot, 65. “Something about that landscape inspires me.”

Over the course of Eliot’s career, the nonprofit land trust protected more than 18,000 acres of land. One of her signature projects came to fruition five years ago with the breaching of a nearly 150-year-old shoreline levee, allowing saltwater to flow into the 1,000-acre farm acquired by the nonprofit land trust.

In about 10 years from now, the tides will have deposited enough sediment to restore verdant wetlands teeming with wildlife and five miles of trails that are already open to the public.

“It’s absolute proof that in spite of what humans have done to the planet we also have the potential to bring these things back,” Eliot said. “You can see how forgiving these systems are. All you have to do is add water.”

It’s not that simple, of course. It took 10 years of planning, raising $17 million to buy the Sears Point Ranch and another $18 million to create the Sears Point Tidal Wetland Restoration Project.

The breezy, wide-open space is now a lagoon at high tide, suitable for kayaking and dotted with 500 man-made earthen mounds capped with cordgrass intended to block windblown waves and retain sediment.

At low tide, the nascent marsh is a vast dark mud flat with serpentine channels of water created by man and nature.

Eliot, a Sebastopol area resident who seems to have conservation in her DNA, joined the land trust in 1999 with an affection for marshes dating back to her two-year college experience in the 1970s tracking sandhill crane recovery in a Wisconsin wetlands.

It was cold and miserable in the March early morning darkness as she listened for the dawn birdsong, Eliot recalled. “I loved every minute of it,” she said.

Since its inception in 1976, the nonprofit trust has protected 56,000 acres of natural, agricultural and open land, with Eliot’s work involved in about one-third of the acreage in 44 projects ranging from the Mayacamas Mountains, Laguna de Santa Rosa, Sonoma Mountain, Tolay Valley, west county and the coast.

But until Eliot became the land trust’s eighth staffer in 1999, the organization had focused on protecting large rural properties from development.

Eamon O’Byrne, who became the land trust’s executive director last year, calls Eliot a “steely-eyed advocate for nature and the outdoors” whose job has been to determine “where we need to devote our limited time and treasure to have the biggest results.”

Eliot saw the baylands as an antidote to sea level rise, he said, citing the threat to the baylands transportation corridor that includes Highway 37 and a railroad line that could become an extension of the Sonoma-Marin commuter rail system.

Wetlands are “natural infrastructure,” O’Byrne said, acting as a “giant sponge” that absorbs water from king tides and heavy rains called atmospheric rivers, then slowly releases it.

Highway 37, a heavily traveled link between Highway 101 and Interstate 80 in Vallejo, is already a victim of chronic flooding from those conditions. Jammed by rush-hour commuters, the highway at Sears Point is just 1 foot above sea level now, with the level expected to rise nearly 2 feet by 2050.

Wetlands are cheaper, longer-lasting and more effective than sea walls, which require maintenance and repairs, O’Byrne said.

He and others envision wetlands and an elevated Highway 37, looking like the Yolo Bypass on Interstate 80 west of Sacramento, as a potential solution.

The San Pablo Baylands are also a unique opportunity for wetland restoration, Eliot said, because most of the other lands bordering San Francisco Bay are covered with housing, industry, hospitals and airports.

It takes some effort to appreciate the pancake-flat baylands, its admirers admit, acknowledging many people drive by without giving them a thought.

“You don’t appreciate wetlands until you walk along and see how many animals live there,” O’Byrne said.

Fifty-one species of threatened or endangered species inhabit the baylands, including the salt marsh harvest mouse, a plant called soft bird’s-beak and Ridgway’s rail, a chicken-sized bird that rarely flies.