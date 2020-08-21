'We're voting for Joe Biden': Stephen and Ayesha Curry appear in DNC video with their kids

Joe Biden can add two more celebrities to his list of endorsements: Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife, chef and author Ayesha Curry.

The two appeared in a lighthearted, pre-taped video on the final night of the Democratic National Convention backing the former vice president and holding a discussion with their two oldest children on the issues that matter to them.

"We want to ensure that our kids live in a country that is safe, happy, healthy and fair," Ayesha Curry said in the video.

Asked what she'd want in a president, Riley Curry, 8, said she'd want someone with "a very kind personality.... I would like to see them taking care of the Earth and the people."

Her sister, 5-year-old Ryan, had other things on her mind. "Excuse me, Mommy, I need to go to the bathroom." (Ryan did nail her answer on where the president lives and said the job is "to tell what happens to the world.")

Steph Curry has been vocal on issues such as police brutality. More recently, he held an Instagram chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-time NBA most valuable player has also been outspoken about his disapproval of President Trump. After the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship in 2017, Curry joined several of his teammates in saying he didn't want to participate in the customary visit to the White House. Trump later rescinded the team's invitation. In celebration of the team's 2018 championship win, the players met with former President Obama.

The Currys' endorsement comes a day after Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James said he planed to campaign for Biden. "Oh, for sure," James on Vice TV's "Cari & Jemele: Stick to Sports." "We are in a time where we need change. In order for change, it's all about leadership."

James campaigned for Hillary Clinton in his home state of Ohio in 2016 and has been active in expanding voting access in 2020. He joined other NBA stars in June to create More Than a Vote, a nonprofit group aimed at helping Black voters and fighting voter suppression. The group partnered with the Dodgers this month to turn their stadium into a polling place this November.

In the video shown at Democratic convention, Steph and Ayesha Curry discussed who is running for president, what the president does and what qualities they would like to see in the next president with their two daughters.

"What would you say if you knew that Joe Biden was going to have a woman as his vice president?" Steph Curry asked the girls.

"Surprised and happy," Riley said.

On Wednesday night, Sen. Kamala Harris made history as the first Black and South Asian woman to accept the vice presidential nomination from a major political party.

The Curry family video marks another appearance by popular celebrities in a bid by Democrats to appeal to younger voters. Performances by pop star Billie Eilish and Prince Royce aired Wednesday night, and John Legend and Common performed Thursday.