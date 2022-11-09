Wes Moore projected to win Maryland governor's race in history-making run

Author and former nonprofit chief Wes Moore, a Democrat, defeated far-right Republican Dan Cox to become the first Black person elected governor in Maryland history, the Associated Press projected Tuesday.

Moore, 44, delivered a major victory to Democrats in a tough national election cycle for the party, reclaiming the governor's mansion after eight years of Republican rule on a vow to "leave no one behind" - a message that resonated in a diversifying state where people of color have recently become the majority.

"We leave no one behind. And that is not just a mantra," Moore said during the campaign. "It is a value statement. And it is not just a value statement. Come January, that will be the new mission of this state."

A son of a Jamaican immigrant who was raised by a single mother, Moore becomes just the third Black person elected governor in American history - after Deval Patrick in Massachusetts and L. Douglas Wilder in Virginia.

A political newcomer, Moore swayed Maryland voters with charisma and optimism and is seen as a rising star among a new generation of leaders in the Democratic Party.

With Democrats maintaining a 2-to-1 advantage in voter registration and an electorate that leans toward moderation, a Democratic victory appeared inevitable after Cox clinched the GOP nomination. Polls showed Moore with nearly a 30-point advantage less than six weeks before Election Day.

Cox tacked right, unable to build the cross-party coalition that lifted popular and term-limited incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Hogan disavowed Cox as unqualified.

Cox harnessed conservative grievances on coronavirus mandates, emphasized parental rights in schools and maintained ties to former president Trump, who is deeply unpopular in Maryland.

Moore's running mate, Aruna Miller, a former state delegate, will be the state's first immigrant and first woman of color to serve as lieutenant governor. The barrier-breaking slate also included U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md) who would become the first Black attorney general and Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City) as the first woman to serve as comptroller.

"With Moore, it's the intangible. He felt trustworthy," said former middle school teacher Alfonso Sasieta, 30, as he cast his vote in Hyattsville on Tuesday. He said he is excited to see what's in store for Moore. "I think that as a Black man with certain lived experiences, those are going to give him insight on what policy looks like."

Blocks from Thurgood Marshall's childhood home in West Baltimore, Sarah Holley, 75, emerged from the voting booth Tuesday having cast her vote for Moore, a blue pin stamped with 'WES' on her hat.

"It's a true sign of progress of what we as a people can do," said Holley, a retired publicist who is Black.

At another Baltimore polling precinct, one Black woman clutched Moore's hands and prayed with him before he hopped back onto a blue and yellow campaign bus.

While campaigning, Moore publicly redirected talk of 'firsts,' offering a version of his reply at an event with Hillary Clinton last month: "The weight of making history does sit on us, and it's humbling. But that's not the assignment."

Moore built a statewide coalition around issues like reducing crime, boosting economic opportunity and ending child poverty - goals for which he crafted ambitious policies with no price tag. When pressed for details, he would point to the state's multibillion dollar surplus as a "once-in-generation" opportunity to change state government.

Moore also broached topics often monopolized by Republicans, embracing patriotism and advocating to reduce the estate tax.

"Wes represents Maryland's future in a bold way. He is savvy in business; he is a veteran who has taken real risks on behalf of our country in combat, and he's also a shade darker than anybody who's ever come before" said former NAACP president Ben Jealous, who made an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018.

A former investment banker, Johns Hopkins University football player and graduate, Rhodes scholar, and White House fellow who once led the Robinhood Foundation, the country's largest poverty-fighting nonprofit, Moore enjoyed a star-studded list of backers. He had fundraisers headlined by Oprah Winfrey and Spike Lee, a campaign ad filmed with former president Barack Obama and multiple rallies alongside President Biden.

His nearly two-year campaign centered on his personal story against adversity, detailed in his best-selling book "The Other Wes Moore," a narrative that begins when his father died in front of him at age 3 from a misdiagnosed illness. His tough teenaged years were tempered by the military school his mother sent him to escape the Bronx. He now lives in Baltimore with his wife, Dawn, a veteran of Maryland's political scene, and their two children: Mia, 11, and James, 9.