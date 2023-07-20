Wesleyan University ends legacy admissions

Wesleyan University, a liberal arts college in Connecticut, is ending legacy admissions, which give a leg up to the children of alumni, just weeks after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action.

After the Supreme Court decision, legacy admissions came under heavy attack because the practice tends to favor white, wealthy applicants over Black, Hispanic, Asian American and Native American students.

President Joe Biden has spoken out against the practice. A Pew Research Center survey last year found that 75% of those surveyed believed legacy status should not be a factor in college admissions.

Some highly selective universities and colleges have dropped legacy admissions, including Amherst, Johns Hopkins and Carnegie Mellon. But most have been reluctant to give up the practice, arguing that it helps build a strong intergenerational community and encourages donations, which can be used for financial aid.

The decision by Wesleyan, which has about 3,200 undergraduates, could be easier than for other universities, including Harvard and Yale, that have a higher share of legacy admits.

Legacy status played a “negligible role” in admissions, said Michael S. Roth, Wesleyan’s president. But, he added, the practice was becoming a distraction and “a sign of unfairness to the outside world.”

Roth said he did not know how many Wesleyan students were helped by legacy status. He said he wanted to focus the conversation on improving diversity, including recruiting more veterans and students from rural areas, and to avoid discussion of “the embarrassing fact, actually, that you got a leg up because of your parent or grandparent.”

The future of legacy admissions is uncertain. After the Supreme Court decision, Biden said he would ask the Education Department to examine “practices like legacy admissions and other systems that expand privilege instead of opportunity.”