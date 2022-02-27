West County High music students hold fundraising concert at Rio Nido Roadhouse

West County High music students performed at the Rio Nido Roadhouse during the Band Wagon booster club’s fifth annual Pasta & Music fundraising event on Saturday.

Nine student acts performed on an outdoor stage with the school’s Jazz Band headlining the afternoon event.

Tickets, which included a pasta meal, cost $25 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. More than $1,500 worth of tickets were sold prior to the event and money raised went toward the band and orchestra program.

The student-run show included performances by the student rock band Dawn Lemon, the school’s chamber orchestra, two student solo artists who composed and performed their own music, and a saxophone quartet. Students volunteered to participate and created their own sets.

“[It’s] an opportunity [for the students] to have sort of a different audience to perform for and to be able to get their music out there,” the booster club’s band and orchestra program coordinator Janis Snyder said.

The annual event used to take place at the Masonic Lodge in Sebastopol before El Molino and Analy high schools consolidated to one campus in 2021.

This was the first year the fundraiser was held at the Russian River restaurant, the change made to incorporate what had been an Analy event with a venue where El Molino had held fundraisers before, Snyder said.

Raena Metzger, the restaurant’s owner and general manager, was happy to get involved.

“There’s been a lot of the negativity and kind of the fighting with the consolidation of the schools, and, you know, here’s an event where we can really just focus on the positive and focus on the students and trying to help raise funds and raise awareness for these programs.”

For more information on the music program, visit analybandwagon.org.