Lockdown lifted at West County High School in Sebastopol after unfounded reports of student with gun

West County High School in Sebastopol was locked down for around two hours Thursday morning following reports of a student on campus with a gun that law enforcement officials ultimately reported to be unfounded.

There were no reports of injuries or violence, police said, and officials said there was no threat to students.

Police lifted the lockdown just before 12:40 p.m., according to a school administration official. The report of the student with a gun came in between 10-10:30 a.m., Sebastopol Fire Department Chief Bill Braga told a Press Democrat reporter.

In a message to parents sent just after noon, West County Union High School District officials said there was “no credible threat to staff or students,” according to copies of the message reviewed by Press Democrat reporters.

Classes would continue for the rest of the day, the school district administration said. Parents who wish to pick up their students were directed to a student parking lot at the corner of Eddie Lane and North Main Street. Parents were directed not to go to the main school building.

One parent, Ian McCullough, said his daughter, a senior at the school, texted him during the lockdown and said her class was taking shelter in closets.

“She’s pretty freaked out,” McCullough said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

