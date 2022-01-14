West County High School students walk out of classes again over name change reversal

Hundred of West County High School students in Sebastopol walked out of classes Friday morning for the second time in two months over the school board’s decision to change the name of the school back to Analy.

Student members of the West County Activism Club had asked the West Sonoma County Union High School District to put the subject of rebranding on its agenda for Jan. 19. The board's failure to do so prompted the 10:30 a.m. walkout.

Hundreds of West County walk out of class and fill the square to protest the board and wanting a day in the name of their school in Sebastopol pic.twitter.com/45jW8lNhXT — PDJohnBurgess (@PDPhotoBurgess) January 14, 2022

The school board voted 4-1 on Dec. 1 to cancel plans to rebrand the school. As early as this year, the school will go back to being called Analy. The name was changed at the beginning of the school year after the consolidation of Analy with El Molino High School in Forestville.