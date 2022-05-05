West County school district names new superintendent

The human resources director of a Windsor school district has been selected as the next West Sonoma County Union High School District superintendent.

The Board of Trustees confirmed Chris Meredith as the district’s new superintendent with the unanimous approval of a three-year employment agreement during its meeting Wednesday evening.

He was the top pick out of a field of 28 people who applied for the position, according to the district.

Meredith, who starts the post on July 1, will be paid $195,000 annually with a 1.5% yearly increase after his first 12 months.

“I just want to say I’m extremely excited to be here and I thank you for the opportunity,” Meredith said following the board’s 5-0 vote. “This is my dream district, and I’m excited to go to work.”

His appointment comes five months after the West Sonoma County Union High School District Board of Trustees voted to buy out former Supt. Toni Beal’s contract and place her on administrative leave.

Beal’s departure followed more than 18 months of turmoil over the school district’s budget woes, which included a persistent structural deficit.

In the fall of 2020, she and other district administrators approached the board with a controversial plan that ultimately consolidated the district’s two large high schools, Analy and El Molino, in order to eliminate a $1.2 million-structural deficit.

Since then, two interim superintendents have held the post. The most recent one, Eric Hoppes, abruptly resigned last month — six weeks into a four-month contract.

On Wednesday, the board also voted to pay West County High Principal Shauna Ferdinandson and district Human Resource Director Mia Del Prete an additional $7,350 through June for their roles as co-interim superintendents after Hoppes’ departure.

Meredith was hired as director of Human Resources at Windsor Unified School District last July after four years as Cloverdale High School’s principal, according to his LinkedIn page.

He also served two years as the assistant principal for Roseland Collegiate Prep starting in 2015, after six years as a physical education instructor and academic adviser at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa.

He has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Sonoma State University and in Human Performance and Sport from New Mexico Highlands University, his LinkedIn page said.

