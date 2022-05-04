West County superintendent allowed to quit despite contract language

The West Sonoma County Union High School District let its former interim superintendent resign last month without following the conditions of an employment agreement approved by its own Board of Trustees.

Eric Hoppes, a retired Wilmar School District superintendent and former principal, gave notice of his resignation on April 15, cutting short what was envisioned as a four-month employment contract only six weeks after it began.

Hoppes cited a desire to return to retirement as the reason for his departure, school officials said, a decision that coincided with criticism over his response to a racist incident at West County High School a week prior.

His resignation did not follow conditions laid out in the employment agreement signed by Hoppes and unanimously approved by the district board on Feb. 9, a review of the contract and information from district officials shows.

The document outlined four scenarios in which Hoppes’ employment could be terminated, among them Hoppes’ death, a disability that would prevent him from carrying out the job or a 45-day notice from either the Board of Trustees or Hoppes. The last scenario in the contract outlined a mutually agreed upon parting between the board and Hoppes.

In response to a California Public Records Act request, district Director of Human Resources Mia Del Prete said the district did not have record of a 45-day notice of termination by either the board or Hoppes, nor a doctor’s note indicating Hoppes had a disability that would prevent him from doing his job.

District Board President Patrick Nagle, who said Hoppes notified him of his resignation in an in-person meeting April 15, said the board has not discussed or voted on Hoppes’ resignation as a group, including during its public April 18 board meeting.

“I didn’t look any further at a contract to terminate, because he resigned,” Nagle said when asked about the termination provisions of the employment agreement. “There’s no further action needed.”

Hoppes could not be reached for comment.

David Snyder, a lawyer and the executive director of the First Amendment Coalition, a San Rafael-based nonprofit that advocates for free speech and open government, said he found no provision that allows Hoppes to unilaterally resign from his job without advance notice in his review of the employment agreement.

He also did not see a way for the board to consent to Hoppes’ resignation without convening, which would have had to happen during a public meeting in order to comply with the Brown Act.

Snyder added that Hoppes’ failure to see the four-month contract through raises questions that community members should have the opportunity to ask the board and get answers to in a public forum, as they are the ones who paid his salary.

Hoppes’ pay was set at $600 daily with an additional $1,265 in benefits and a $40 phone allowance per month.

“The public can legitimately ask, ‘Why was (Hoppes) hired in the first place?’” Snyder said. “‘Why are we now at the end of the school year without a superintendent?’”

Del Prete, the district’s human resources director, said Hoppes’ resignation will be included in her personnel report during the West Sonoma County Union High School District’s Board of Trustees’ 5 p.m. meeting on Wednesday.

The agenda for the meeting shows the report lists Hoppes’ name, worksite, position, reason and date of departure.

While members of the public will have the opportunity to comment on Del Prete’s report, any questions they might ask will go unanswered. Neither Del Prete nor the board will be able to answer any questions given that the report pertains to personnel matters, Del Prete said.

Also on the agenda for Wednesday’s board meeting is the consideration of an employment contract for a new superintendent, which would go into effect July 1 and last three years if approved.

The contract and the name of the new superintendent, one of 28 applicants for the job, will be made public during the meeting, the agenda said.

That person will permanently replace Toni Beal, the former district superintendent who the board placed on administrative leave after buying out her contract in January.

Hoppes was the second person to fill her job in the interim as district officials looked for a permanent hire.

His resignation came a week after a student was photographed on the West County campus holding a racially offensive note asking someone to prom.

The student was photographed holding a sign that referred to the use of African slaves to harvest cotton, according to a school official. It said that rather than do what they did, since she is white, she’d be “picking” her date for prom, a copy of the photo obtained by The Press Democrat shows.

In response, Hoppes wrote an April 8 email to parents expressing his shock and disappointment over the incident. He urged everyone to “remember that we all make mistakes” and to “keep forgiveness in our hearts and the forefront of our minds,” comments that some students objected to, believing that they minimized the severity of the note and its lasting impact on those it offended.

Three students, the one photographed holding the sign and two others who posted the photo on social media, where disciplined, West County Principal Shauna Ferdinandson said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.