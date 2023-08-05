Napa County’s Health and Human Services Agency and the Napa County Mosquito Abatement District have confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus in local mosquitoes, according to a county news release late Friday afternoon.

A positive specimen sample was collected July 19, in Calistoga, the release said. As of Aug. 4, the Napa County Public Health Division is reporting no cases of human West Nile Virus.

“Both humans and animals can contract the virus if bitten by an infected mosquito,” the press release states. “Therefore, Napa County Public Health recommends that individuals take preventive measures to avoid mosquito bites, not only in Napa County but also in other regions across California. The virus is transmitted to mosquitos when they feed on infected birds.”

About 4 in 5 humans infected with the virus won’t develop symptoms, according to the release. But the remaining 1 in 5 develop flu-like symptoms.

And about 1 in 150 people infected develop a severe neurological disease from the virus. It also can, in rare cases, be fatal, the release states.

The release also states that people who are 60 years of age or older, those who’ve received organ transplants and those with some medical conditions — such as cancer or diabetes — are at greater risk of developing severe illness.

Napa residents are recommended use various methods to avoid mosquito bites, such as draining standing water — where mosquitoes lay eggs — using effective repellents, checking doors and windows to make sure mosquitoes are kept out and not going outside during dawn or dusk, according to the release.

Virus surveillance work — which involves testing birds and mosquito populations for the virus — will continue with nearby mosquito abatement districts and the California Department of Public Health, the release states.

Residents are encouraged to report dead birds at WestNile.ca.gov or by calling 877-WNV-BIRD (1-877-968-2473).

For those who have questions about mosquito surveillance and problems with mosquito control, the Napa County Mosquito Abatement District can be contacted at 707-553-9610.