West Sonoma County families speak out about high school consolidation

More than 30 vehicles rolled out of the El Molino High School parking lot Saturday morning in Forestville, many decked out with red and black balloons and festooned with slogans like “Save ElMo” and “Stop the Vote.”

Honking loudly, the car parade made its way south from the Forestville campus to its Sebastopol destination: Analy High School, which these families believe is favored to stay open if local school officials move forward with consolidation plans that could close one of the campuses.

The debate over the future of the two high schools has divided the West Sonoma County Union High School District.

The district has held two virtual town halls over the past two weeks to get public feedback on two questions: should the district consolidate its two main high schools onto a single campus and, if so, when should it occur?

But the concerns, suggestions and objections of hundreds of families who attended have ranged far beyond those topics, encompassing which school campus will be closed, what would happen to a closed campus and how to make such a transition equitable for students spread out across the large school district.

The district’s exploration of merging Analy and El Molino by next school year has highlighted the tension in the relationship between the two schools. Families’ loyalty to their existing community colors the decision-making process even as the school board explores options beyond consolidating schools to deal with the district’s budget deficit.

“We sincerely are trying to be as clear as we can about the options that are in front of the board and explain why,” said Toni Beal, superintendent. “And what’s difficult is (that) we also understand all of the emotion involved with it.”

The school board could make a decision at its Nov. 18 meeting about which campus will be closed.

El Molino parents, fearing the district will opt to close the Forestville high school, have mobilized to demonstrate support for their school.

“The whole thing was just rushed from the get-go,” said Jessalee Mills, an alumna of El Molino High School and mother to two young children whom she expected would also attend her alma mater. When Mills heard in October what the school district was considering, she launched the Keep Our Lions Roaring group on Facebook to organize families to push for El Molino to stay open.

Mills and other members of the group say they believe Analy is more likely to remain open if the consolidation happens, based on the tenor of comments during public meetings.

A district-commissioned analysis of the two sites showed that shifting El Molino students to the Analy campus could be less complicated and cheaper than going the opposite route. About 569 students attend El Molino, though they come from a broad geographic area. In contrast, 1,125 students attend Analy.

El Molino’s campus is about 12 acres larger than Analy’s, but the latter has more classroom space, meaning fewer modular classrooms would be needed to ready the Sebastopol campus to add more students.

The district faces a $2 million budget deficit by the 2022-23 school year, and if it takes no action to reduce spending or boost revenue, it faces the possibility of needing a state loan and losing local control of its budget down the line.

Beal said Friday that the school district’s business officer had not yet determined the expected cost of operating each high school during the next two years. The expenses involved with combining the sites are also flexible, depending on what choices the school board makes to update the chosen campus.

The school district is looking to nearly $75 million in remaining bond money from a measure voters approved in 2018 to cover the construction costs of consolidation.

Students and their families are not the only ones who would be affected by a merger. The district employed 93 teachers and dozens of staff in the 2017-18 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The bulk of $1.2 million that the district projects it will save annually from consolidating comes from staff reductions, most of them classified staff and stipended position such as athletics coaches.

Beal said that board members haven’t prematurely reached a decision about which campus to keep operational in a consolidation scenario, a statement echoed by board President Jeanne Fernandes.

“I can say from talking to board members individually that they have not made up their minds,” Beal said.

One of the organizers of Saturday’s rally, Kara Mendez, took issue with comments Fernandes made in a recent television interview, in which the board president said that community members who felt left out had “chosen to not be involved” in the process.