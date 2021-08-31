West Sonoma County organizers look to other plans after school board recall effort fails

Almost immediately after learning Monday that their recall effort against two school board members in west Sonoma County had failed to qualify for a ballot, organizers turned their eyes toward other plans.

“I will simply say, this isn’t the end for us,” said Ame Nultemeier, a Forestville parent and graduate of El Molino High School. “We will not be stopping and we’ll continue to press forward with the plans we do have to continue to try to get these two individuals out.”

Kellie Noe, president of the school board in the West Sonoma County Union School District and one of the board members targeted in the recall, said it was a “relief” to get official word from the Sonoma County Registrar’s Office that she would not be put up for recall.

“It wasn’t surprising to me because I had been hearing they were quite far off from the numbers (needed),” she said.

Activists including Nultemeier pointed Monday to a lawsuit that is ongoing against the school district, which parents brought in April over the consolidation of El Molino and Analy high schools into a unified campus that kicked off its academic year this month under the new name West County High School.

The recall campaign against Noe and Board Vice President Jeanne Fernandes also was stemmed from the consolidation. Along with former trustee Laure Fadave, Noe and Fernandes voted to advance the plan in March. Opponents also collected signatures to recall Fadave, but she resigned in late July.

During the Aug. 25 school board meeting, several parents claimed recall organizers had collected 9,200 signatures, though they did not specify whether the number was per trustee. They needed at least 7,187 valid signatures from registered voters in the school district to qualify for a recall ballot for each official.

Those parents also asked Noe and Fernandes to step down before the petitions were turned over to the Registrar’s Office.

Fernandes, on Monday night, called those claims and the subsequent request for hers and Noe’s resignations a “ploy.”

“I wasn’t surprised that they didn’t get there,” she said. “And it leads me to also believe that there are a lot more voters in the west county that support me, so I really appreciate that.”

Still, Nultemeier said many of those who worked on the recall effort experienced a sense of pride in collecting the signatures they had — particularly with COVID-19 complicating their efforts.

“This has brought people together that I would have never imagined meeting in my life,” she said. “We are friends. We are unified for a greater cause, which is our kids.”

“I’m very sad, of course, that we didn’t succeed, but we have a multi-pronged approach to keep moving,“ Nultemeier said.

The next court date in the parents’ suit against the school district is set for Sept. 22. The school district also is preparing to transition next year from the existing at-large model to a by-trustee area model. Residents from the Russian River communities hope for a chance to seat representatives from their communities under that model — a shift away from the Sebastopol-heavy composition of the existing board.

A demographer’s report will help determine where the boundary lines will fall.

“This was just one step in the process that we want to go through in order to do what’s right for our kids,” Nultemeier said.

School officials proposed consolidation last fall as a key way to close a $1.2 million annual structural budget deficit. Community members have repeatedly opposed the move over concerns about equity and impacts to the students from the far-flung communities along the Russian River, while school board members who voted for it maintain that they chose to close a school to stave off deep cuts to school programs.

Those disagreements have continued during the first few weeks of the new school year, as parents report long lunch lines and bus rides, and school officials point to increased course and extracurricular offerings.

Noe and Fernandes expressed their desire to do right by the district’s approximately 1,700 students.

“We’re going to try to just keep moving forward with what we’ve got going and with our school year,” Fernandes said. “We’re going to do what’s best for the kids each and every time.”

“I hope at some point we’re, yes, going to grieve for the loss, and we’re going to look toward the future and what it can mean for our kids,” Noe said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.