West Sonoma County outage affects 4,000 PG&E customers

As a new storm system moved over the North Bay Wednesday, dousing parts of the region for much of the day, more than 4,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in west Sonoma County lost power.

The outage began about 4:30 p.m., affecting customers in the area of Graton, Sebastopol and Occidental.

Crews were called in to investigate whether strong winds played a role in the outage, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

Gusty winds reached 30 mph at lower elevations and 60 mph at higher elevations across Sonoma County Wednesday evening, National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Miller said.

The winds were part of a system that dropped measurable amounts of rain across the region, with portions of west Sonoma County receiving the brunt of the precipitation.

An elevated area north of Guerneville received 2.7 inches of rain as of 4 p.m., Miller said just after 6 p.m.

Other areas, including Santa Rosa, Bodega Bay and the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport all accumulated upwards of a half-inch of rain.

Rainfall was expected to continue through the evening, but it wasn’t expected to add significantly to the amount of rain that had already fallen earlier in the week, Miller said.

The rainy conditions should start to dissipate Thursday.

“We should be clearing out and generally dry at least through the day Sunday,” Miller said.

Wednesday’s rain followed an atmospheric river that developed over the weekend and drenched the Bay Area.

Cazadero was hit hardest and recorded 7.65 inches of rain during the weekend storm, according to the National Weather Service.

