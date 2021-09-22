West Sonoma County school board to appoint new member Wednesday

The West Sonoma County Union High School District Board of Trustees will appoint a new member at its meeting Wednesday night.

Three west county residents submitted applications for the seat, vacated by Laurie Fadave in July. The remaining four members of the board will interview the three candidates and appoint one to the board, according to its agenda.

The meeting, likely to draw community members eager to weigh in on the appointment, will follow a hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon, tthe first in a suit filed by parents against the district in April over the consolidation of Analy and El Molino high schools.

District lawyers and the parents will present arguments to Judge Arthur Wick. The parents have accused the district of defying the state’s bedrock environmental law in its process to consolidate the campuses, while the district has said it followed the law.

The board will also discuss a contract to replace the PA system connecting the district’s two campuses and will hear from the public on the sufficiency of the district’s instructional materials.

The public can attend the school board meeting on Zoom or in person. To attend in person, each attendee must present proof of either completed COVID vaccination, or a negative test from no earlier than 72 hours prior to the meeting.

The meeting will take place in the West County High School Theater at 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.