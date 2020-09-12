West Sonoma County school district launches consolidation feasibility study

The West Sonoma County Union High School District Board of Trustees this week voted to study consolidation of the district with some or all of its 10 feeder districts. Here is a list of the districts involved in the study, their enrollment and percentage of students who qualify for a free or reduced-price lunch.

Facing budget challenges and declining enrollment, West Sonoma County Union High School District has launched a study to examine the feasibility of consolidating with any or all of the 10 districts that feed into the high school district.

The school board trustees made the move official with a unanimous vote at their regular board meeting Wednesday night. The study will include all 10 districts that feed into the West County high school district: Fort Ross, Montgomery, Guerneville, Monte Rio, Forestville, Harmony, Oak Grove, Sebastopol, Twin Hills and Gravenstein.

A study asking the same question in 2006 found that combining the 11 districts would save at least $200,000 a year, but those findings are moot now in part because the structure of school funding was radically shifted in 2013, calling into question the financial benefit for some to merge.

Still, high school district officials said this week that a new analysis would be beneficial for all schools involved.

“I think it’s high time that we take a good, fresh look at this again,“ West County trustee Ted Walker said Wednesday.

The West County high school district includes Analy, El Molino and Laguna high schools and has an enrollment of approximately 1,700 students. If all 11 districts were combined, enrollment would swell to about 6,000 students, tying it with Cotati-Rohnert Park as the third-largest in Sonoma County behind Santa Rosa and Petaluma.

The study is likely to examine the feasibility, and financial and academic ramifications, of any combination of the 11 districts, ranging from mergers of two districts to all 11.

The vote acts on discussion that was ongoing last spring but has been part of the educational debate for decades in the county, which has 40 individual school districts for fewer than 70,000 school children.

“To be clear, a feasibility study does not obligate anyone to consolidate, it doesn’t obligate anyone to unify,” West County Union High School District Superintendent Toni Beal said Wednesday. “Based on that report then we can, and other districts can, decide if they want to do anything about it. ... There is really no risk other than we are going to have information.”

Beal acknowledged that talk of consolidation runs through many conversations as school districts in the area face ever-increasing financial pressure and steady declining enrollment.

“Will it save us money? Or will it help the district? Or will it help students? There haven’t been any answers,” Beal said. “We started talking about this in the spring but then COVID hit.”

The unanimous vote directs Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington to begin the process of hiring a firm to conduct the study, which Herrington estimates could take as long as a year to complete. The county office has $65,000 budgeted for such studies, he said.

Analysis is expected include, but not be limited to, transportation, existing district-specific voter-approved bonds, the varying property tax structures between districts, differing state funding formulas based on student population, union bargaining agreements, the state of facilities and enrollment trends, among other factors.

And the results may look different for different districts, Herrington said.

“All the districts would have a perspective,” he said. “For some it may be beneficial, for some it may not.”

Districts with adjoining boundaries may serve vastly different populations and have differing funding models because of those population differences.

Any consolidation, even between just two districts, would call for reorganizing budgets; staff salaries, seniority and benefits; and board representation. It would also require approval from voters.

“I’m not here to weigh in on what I think is better or best. I do think it’s not a bad thing to ask the question: ’Is there a better way to deliver education?’ ” said Sebastopol Union Superintendent Linda Irving. “I think it’s good the county is paying for the study.”

For many districts, salary and benefits packages can account for between 80% and 85% of a district’s budget. Therefore, talk of cost-cutting or cost-saving moves likely goes straight to staffing.

Dana Pederson, superintendent of the Guerneville School District, said comparing employee contracts, benefits packages and seniority scales alone could prove complicated.

“For each of your districts you have probably two unions representing classified staff and certificated (teachers),” she said. “Where that really comes into play is you have … 20 different bargaining agreements. You are going to have to take into consideration 20 different agreements. Not only that, I think the study should look at what salary schedule you are putting all these new folks on. I question the savings if you do that.”