Subscribe

West Sonoma County school district launches consolidation feasibility study

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 12, 2020, 11:11AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Who will be included in the study?

The West Sonoma County Union High School District Board of Trustees this week voted to study consolidation of the district with some or all of its 10 feeder districts. Here is a list of the districts involved in the study, their enrollment and percentage of students who qualify for a free or reduced-price lunch.

West Sonoma County Union High School: 1,782 students; 33% receive free and reduced-price lunch

Fort Ross: 15, 80%

Montgomery: 21, 52%

Guerneville: 279, 68%

Monte Rio: 77, 69%

Forestville: 288, 46%

Harmony: 288, 26%

Oak Grove: 875, 29%

Sebastopol: 458; 50%

Twin Hills: 1,157; 24%

Gravenstein: 767; 19%

Source: California Department of Education, 2019-20 data

Facing budget challenges and declining enrollment, West Sonoma County Union High School District has launched a study to examine the feasibility of consolidating with any or all of the 10 districts that feed into the high school district.

The school board trustees made the move official with a unanimous vote at their regular board meeting Wednesday night. The study will include all 10 districts that feed into the West County high school district: Fort Ross, Montgomery, Guerneville, Monte Rio, Forestville, Harmony, Oak Grove, Sebastopol, Twin Hills and Gravenstein.

A study asking the same question in 2006 found that combining the 11 districts would save at least $200,000 a year, but those findings are moot now in part because the structure of school funding was radically shifted in 2013, calling into question the financial benefit for some to merge.

Still, high school district officials said this week that a new analysis would be beneficial for all schools involved.

“I think it’s high time that we take a good, fresh look at this again,“ West County trustee Ted Walker said Wednesday.

The West County high school district includes Analy, El Molino and Laguna high schools and has an enrollment of approximately 1,700 students. If all 11 districts were combined, enrollment would swell to about 6,000 students, tying it with Cotati-Rohnert Park as the third-largest in Sonoma County behind Santa Rosa and Petaluma.

The study is likely to examine the feasibility, and financial and academic ramifications, of any combination of the 11 districts, ranging from mergers of two districts to all 11.

The vote acts on discussion that was ongoing last spring but has been part of the educational debate for decades in the county, which has 40 individual school districts for fewer than 70,000 school children.

“To be clear, a feasibility study does not obligate anyone to consolidate, it doesn’t obligate anyone to unify,” West County Union High School District Superintendent Toni Beal said Wednesday. “Based on that report then we can, and other districts can, decide if they want to do anything about it. ... There is really no risk other than we are going to have information.”

Beal acknowledged that talk of consolidation runs through many conversations as school districts in the area face ever-increasing financial pressure and steady declining enrollment.

“Will it save us money? Or will it help the district? Or will it help students? There haven’t been any answers,” Beal said. “We started talking about this in the spring but then COVID hit.”

The unanimous vote directs Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington to begin the process of hiring a firm to conduct the study, which Herrington estimates could take as long as a year to complete. The county office has $65,000 budgeted for such studies, he said.

Analysis is expected include, but not be limited to, transportation, existing district-specific voter-approved bonds, the varying property tax structures between districts, differing state funding formulas based on student population, union bargaining agreements, the state of facilities and enrollment trends, among other factors.

And the results may look different for different districts, Herrington said.

“All the districts would have a perspective,” he said. “For some it may be beneficial, for some it may not.”

Districts with adjoining boundaries may serve vastly different populations and have differing funding models because of those population differences.

Any consolidation, even between just two districts, would call for reorganizing budgets; staff salaries, seniority and benefits; and board representation. It would also require approval from voters.

“I’m not here to weigh in on what I think is better or best. I do think it’s not a bad thing to ask the question: ’Is there a better way to deliver education?’ ” said Sebastopol Union Superintendent Linda Irving. “I think it’s good the county is paying for the study.”

For many districts, salary and benefits packages can account for between 80% and 85% of a district’s budget. Therefore, talk of cost-cutting or cost-saving moves likely goes straight to staffing.

Dana Pederson, superintendent of the Guerneville School District, said comparing employee contracts, benefits packages and seniority scales alone could prove complicated.

“For each of your districts you have probably two unions representing classified staff and certificated (teachers),” she said. “Where that really comes into play is you have … 20 different bargaining agreements. You are going to have to take into consideration 20 different agreements. Not only that, I think the study should look at what salary schedule you are putting all these new folks on. I question the savings if you do that.”

Who will be included in the study?

The West Sonoma County Union High School District Board of Trustees this week voted to study consolidation of the district with some or all of its 10 feeder districts. Here is a list of the districts involved in the study, their enrollment and percentage of students who qualify for a free or reduced-price lunch.

West Sonoma County Union High School: 1,782 students; 33% receive free and reduced-price lunch

Fort Ross: 15, 80%

Montgomery: 21, 52%

Guerneville: 279, 68%

Monte Rio: 77, 69%

Forestville: 288, 46%

Harmony: 288, 26%

Oak Grove: 875, 29%

Sebastopol: 458; 50%

Twin Hills: 1,157; 24%

Gravenstein: 767; 19%

Source: California Department of Education, 2019-20 data

Still, she backed the idea of fact-finding and expressed hope the study would examine the question of consolidation from a variety of perspectives, including whether merging would benefit the smaller districts.

“What would the pros and cons be for each district? I think it’s important for everyone to understand that,” Pederson said.

Gravenstein Union School District Superintendent Dave Rose said he wasn’t surprised by the high school district’s move Wednesday.

“Our board members are very attuned to this discussion. It’s not new to Sonoma County and not a surprise, given that in a county of our size we have 40 different school districts,” he said.

But area families have come to expect options as well as intimate involvement in school programming, Rose said. Talk of consolidation and merging can make people nervous that specialized programs would be lost, he said.

“We have an incredibly supportive parent association that funds a set of enrichment activities and specialists that add to our school day,” he said. “It makes our school day a little bit longer — art, science, physical education, acting, music — a variety of different things where we have incredibly highly trained specialists. ... That is something that our community very highly values.”

District officials expressed understanding of West County’s motivation. Budgets are increasingly stretched and enrollment is falling across the county.

Sonoma County has the third-highest rate of declining enrollment in the state behind only Alpine and Los Angeles counties. Sonoma County lost slightly more than 5% of its enrollment between 2016-17 and last school year, according to School Services of California.

The area has been continually hit by disasters in that span: The Tubbs fire in 2017, the floods of February 2019, the Kincade fire last fall and now the coronavirus pandemic.

This would be the first local consolidation study undertaken since the state in 2013 adopted its Local Control Funding Formula model of doling out funds to schools. Districts are now given money, as well as an increased level of spending freedom, based on a series of parameters — including the percentage of low-income and socioeconomically disadvantaged students they serve.

To combine districts is to put more students into a count, which could mean some districts that once met thresholds for additional funding would no longer. But to what degree that would happen, and with what districts, are all questions officials throughout the west county area said only the study can answer.

But what may not be apparent in the study, those same officials said, are loyalties and connections forged over generations in some of the smaller districts. District officials pointed to community fear that consolidation leads to school closures.

“I think there are strong ties,“ Pederson said of the relationship between her community and the approximately 150-year-old district. ”We really consider ourselves the hub of the community and that local control, that input, there’s fear of that being lost.“

West County trustee Angie Lewis on Wednesday acknowledged the tension that accompanies any discussion of consolidation.

"Obviously it is a tough subject for anyone who has grown up around here,“ she said.

But it is a subject that crops up regularly in a county with 40 districts. Herrington said his office remains at the ready if other district leaders make a similar request.

“I always have a line item in my budget for this because you never know when it’s going to come,” he said. “Whether it spurs other districts, I don’t know.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine