West Sonoma County school trustees embrace parcel tax, reversing earlier rejection

School trustees representing western Sonoma County embraced on Monday a proposed parcel tax to bolster district finances, reversing a split decision from just last week while throwing their support behind a controversial county tourism tax that is also headed to the ballot in March.

The extraordinary pair of pivots came after intense lobbying by parents over the weekend and new information presented to officials, prompting Jeanne Fernandes, board president of the West Sonoma County Union High School District, to schedule another discussion and vote on the parcel tax.

The tax measure was approved on a 5-0 vote amid a five-hour meeting Monday — the second marathon session in less than a week for a school board struggling to confront a chronic budget deficit estimated at $2 million by the 2022-2023 school year.

“I think the new information is what changes this conversation,” said Kellie Noe, vice president of the board. She was one of two board members who had backed the parcel tax last week. Three of the trustees, including Fernandes, flipped on Monday and backed the tax proposal.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins over the weekend informed the board about the availability of a county grant that could help cover the district’s cost for the special election. For district trustees, that cost was one of several sticking points that led them to reject the parcel tax last Wednesday.

“I feel that the reason why there may not have been this support last week is just that … taking on more risk with the potential of having to cut even more (classes) if it doesn’t pass just seemed like it was a lot to take on,” Noe said.

The unanimous endorsement of the county’s proposed tax hike on lodging operators in west county — advanced to the ballot Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors — was another stark reversal from last week. Fernandes had initially condemned the county’s move to include conditional funding for schools, saying its involvement was not welcome. The proposal was spearheaded by Hopkins, the west county supervisor, as a way to help the district address its budget shortfall and forestall a potential school closure.

If approved by a supermajority of voters, that tax could raise an estimated $1.35 million a year to support school finances in the west county district, which operates two high schools and one continuation high school, serving about 1,900 students from Sebastopol to Forestville and surrounding parts of the west county. The terms and conditions of the proposed parcel tax are still undetermined, with another school board meeting set for Nov. 30 to hammer out those details.

The board’s sudden shift of support for the tax measures signals that a highly controversial cost-cutting move to merge its two high schools, Analy and El Molino, is unlikely to happen, at least in the near term. District officials had eyed that plan to save about $1 million annually, averting cuts to classes across the district this spring.

Supporters of El Molino, especially, have railed against the consolidation plan, fearing the smaller Forestville school would would be closed in any merger. That would harm both students’ educational experience and community cohesion, they said.

Forestville parents grateful for the board's change of mind voiced support for the tax proposals on Monday, saying they would buy more time for decisions about school consolidation. The county tax on hotel beds also would generate funds for several firefighting districts in west county.

“I appreciate Supervisor Hopkins seeing that not only do fire and (emergency services) need some tourism mitigation funds, but the schools really do too,” said Debbie Ramirez, an El Molino advocate. “And it’s not a complete bailout forevermore in the future, but it gives us time to think through this process in a measured way.”

Fernandes, who has faced mounting public pressure amid the budget discussions, including calls by critics that she resign from the board, said she felt the update from Hopkins merited a followup discussion of the tax proposals.

“It was important that we bring this back,” she said.

Trustees Diane Landry and Ted Walker also flipped their votes on the parcel tax, citing the grant money that would cover election costs.

“Knowing that we’re not taking on so much of a risk … makes me feel a lot better about it,” Landry said.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.