West Sonoma County voters weigh proposed funding measures for schools, emergency services

Completed forms returned by mail must be postmarked by Feb. 16 or earlier; forms may also be hand-delivered to the Registrar of Voters Office 24/7 drive-thru drop box.

Eligible voters can register online at registertovote.ca.gov . Postage-paid registration forms are also available at many public offices including city halls, post offices and the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office.

Voters can still head to their assigned polling places on March 2 if they prefer. The deadline to register to vote in the special election is Feb. 16.

A total of 37,290 registered voters are eligible to decide the outcome of the two tax measures. All but about 6,000 of them are receiving ballots through the mail.

Voters in west Sonoma County will decide the fate of two tax measures that will shape the future of the area’s high schools while determining the ability of firefighters and paramedics to keep up with a growing volume of calls for service on the coast.

Residents of Sebastopol and unincorporated west Sonoma County will submit mail ballots or head to polling places to vote on Measures A and B in the March 2 special election. Measure A, a proposed parcel tax, would raise money for the region’s cash-strapped high school district. That district, along with other west county school districts, would also be potential recipients of funds from Measure B, which would increase an existing tax on hotel stays and vacation rentals. Revenue from Measure B would be split evenly between school districts and fire agencies in west county.

Both measures require a two-thirds majority to pass.

Of the two, Measure B has attracted more debate in the weeks leading up to Election Day, largely because it marks an unprecedented attempt by the county to tap into a type of tax never before used to fund public schools. A collective of hoteliers and other business owners from across the county are backing a campaign to defeat the measure.

If Measure B passes, it would increase the lodgings tax in west Sonoma County by 4 percentage points, from 12% to 16%. County staff have estimated the new tax rate would generate about $2.7 million annually, a figure that opponents dispute in light of the pandemic’s toll on the hospitality industry.

The bed tax, initially envisioned as a mechanism solely to fund fire districts in west Sonoma County, was modified in late fall to include schools following an effort spearheaded by 5th District Supervisor Lynda Hopkins to avert the closure of a west county high school.

The revenue it generates would allow the Sonoma County Fire District to consolidate with the Bodega Bay Fire District, said Mark Heine, chief of the county fire district. That, in turn, would save Bodega Bay residents several hundred dollars annually on the steep parcel tax they now pay.

The current parcel tax rate of $524 is estimated to fall to $184 after consolidation, according to Steve Herzberg, assistant fire chief of the Bodega Bay Fire District, which serves an area about 8.5 times as large as its taxpaying district.

“We have been waiting for years,” Herzberg said. “Some people miss the fact that the original goal (of the measure) was to consolidate.”

An audit of the Bodega Bay Fire District’s calls for service found that 80% were in response to visitors who don’t pay property taxes in the district. The department has faced a growing deficit for a number of years, and proponents of the tourism tax increase pitch it as a way to relieve the burden on coastal residents, who have been subsidizing tourists through the parcel tax.

With such a stretched budget, the fire department struggles to respond to its ever-growing volume of calls, and an ambulance is not always available when needed.

“It’s in the best interest for visitors as well as the locals to have a mechanism that enables coverage,” said Denny Rosatti, consultant for the Tax Tourists Fairly campaign. “We feel Measure B is a fair way to get there.”

But hoteliers opposing the tax measure say the idea of raising taxes on their businesses, already struggling during the pandemic, is misplaced. Overnight guests represent only a small percentage of the estimated 4 to 6 million annual visitors to the coastal region, said Crista Luedtke, owner of boon hotel and spa in Guerneville, who is helping lead the opposition campaign, called Save Sonoma Jobs.

“If we want to collect money from tourists that visit the coast, let’s do that,” Luedtke said. Parking meters or day fees, she said, could be alternatives to collect money from a wider spectrum of visitors, including those who live in Sonoma County and tie up emergency resources while visiting the coast.

“Just to put it on people staying in the 5th District?” she asked. “Since COVID, everything is so much more expensive — all the new protocols, the (personal protective equipment). All of it costs more for us. But I’m going to be somewhat reticent to raise my own rates because the total dollars spent when you come to stay with me will have gone up exponentially, if this passes.”

Hopkins’ inclusion of schools in Measure B added new layers to the discussion in the fall.

Her move to do so came on the heels of intense debate in the West Sonoma County Union High School District about the possibility of consolidating high schools in Sebastopol and Forestville onto one campus due to a budget deficit. The possibility that the school board would approve moving forward with consolidation as soon as fall 2021 was deeply unpopular with some parents, especially those from Forestville, who felt their campus, El Molino High, was more likely to be closed than Analy High, the Sebastopol school.