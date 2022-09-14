West Virginia passes strict abortion ban

West Virginia on Tuesday became the latest state to pass a near-total ban on abortion, with the two chambers of the Legislature reaching a compromise after deadlocking on the terms earlier this summer.

During a special session in July, the House and Senate disagreed on whether abortion providers should face jail time. But in another special session that began this week, the Republican-dominated Legislature voted overwhelmingly for an amended version that would make abortions illegal in nearly all circumstances, with the exception of medical emergencies that put the mother’s life at risk or, if certain conditions were met, in cases of rape or incest.

Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, was expected to sign the bill into law, which would go into effect immediately afterward.

Since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, ending the constitutional right to an abortion, so-called trigger laws passed in anticipation of the ruling have gone into effect; abortion has been banned or severely restricted in 14 states. But West Virginia is only the second state, after Indiana, to pass a new ban since the ruling.

Under the bill passed Tuesday, an abortion in the case of sexual assault or incest would be permissible in the first eight weeks of pregnancy if the assault had been reported to law enforcement. For minors, abortion would be permissible up to 14 weeks of pregnancy in the case of rape or incest, provided that the assault had been reported to law enforcement or the victim had sought treatment at a West Virginia hospital.

Only medical doctors and osteopaths with admitting privileges at West Virginia hospitals would be allowed to perform abortions, and if they were found to have violated the law, they could lose their medical licenses. Anyone else who provided an abortion could face criminal penalties and possibly jail time.

Critics, including members of the Legislature’s Democratic minority, said that making it a crime to perform an abortion in most cases would only exacerbate what already was a serious shortage of health care providers in West Virginia.

“As we all know, it is hard to recruit obstetrics and gynecologists to West Virginia; we have what we call maternity deserts,” Dr. Ron Stollings, a Democratic state senator, said during the debate in the Senate.