Westamerica Bank robbed in Guerneville Friday afternoon

A robber passed a note to a teller at the Westamerica Bank in Guerneville on Friday afternoon and walked out with an unknown sum of money, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured, but the man escaped, said Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Piccinini.

The Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigation units both responded to the scene after the 12:30 p.m. robbery at 16265 Main St. was reported. He said he didn’t think there were any customers inside the bank at the time.

Details of the crime, such as whether a gun or other weapon was used, were not revealed because the case is under investigation and sheriff’s units are trying to capture the suspect, Piccinini said.

Westamerica Bank is one of only two banks in Guerneville. The Westamerica Bank Corp. is based in San Rafael and has 50 branches in 12 Northern California counties including Sonoma, Marin and Napa.

The amount of money the suspect got away with was also not released.

More information will be released as warranted, most likely on Monday, Piccinini added.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.