Westbound Highway 37 to close from Vallejo to Sears Point for five nights

Caltrans will close westbound State Route 37 between Walnut Avenue in Vallejo and State Route 121 at Sears Point in Sonoma County for five consecutive nights beginning Aug. 14, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Work will conclude by 4 a.m. on Aug. 19.

The eight-hour nightly closures will allow workers to repair deteriorated pavement and shoulders on a six-mile stretch of westbound SR-37 between Walnut Avenue and Skaggs Island Road.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 37 will not be affected.

During the closures, the ramp from Walnut Avenue/Railroad Avenue interchange leading to westbound SR-37 will be closed; however, the remaining ramps will stay open.

The closure will not affect traffic traveling on Highway 121 to eastbound or westbound SR-37.

Traffic that would be traveling on westbound SR-37 during the closure will detour to northbound SR-29, then connect to westbound SR-12, and finally take SR-121 to connect to westbound SR-37.

Due to its location atop marshy soil, Caltrans monitors pavement conditions on Highway 37, keeping an eye out for cracking and potholes that might portend future problems.

After a recent assessment, Caltrans determined that a pavement rehabilitation project should occur before the wet weather arrives this fall, causing further deterioration and making repairs more difficult. SB-1 funds will be used to make these necessary road repairs.