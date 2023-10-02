Western Sonoma County residents to possibly see smoke, flames due to Tuesday prescribed burn
Western Sonoma County residents could see smoke and fire Tuesday from a prescribed burn near Occidental, officials said.
The 28-acre burn is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the 800-acre Ocean Song/Myers preserve, according to a news release from land stewards LandPaths and nonprofit conversation and education organization Audubon Canyon Ranch.
A portion of the area to be burned borders Coleman Valley Road, which runs from Occidental to the coast. People around Occidental, Freestone and Bodega could see smoke, fire and potentially experience slower traffic as the fire burns.
The smoke could be visible for about eight hours.
The area of focus is a coastal prairie where patchy coyote bush is encroaching on other plant life. The fire is expected to help restore and preserve the area.
The burn will be started and monitored by prescribed fire managers from Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Fire Forward program, LandPaths staff, the Sonoma County Fire District and Cal Fire.
The agencies will also patrol the area to extinguish hot spots and ensure no flames pop up, the release said.
Individuals who spot the smoke coming from the fire should not call 911, the release said.
Staff Writer Madison Smalstig
