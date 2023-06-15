Nordstrom. Old Navy. Anthropologie. H&M. Crate & Barrel.

San Francisco’s downtown has seen a mass exodus of retailers in recent months, and this week a mall owner has decided to walk away from a prominent property. Perhaps more troubling, market analysts say the city still has a ways to go before the hemorrhaging stops.

The city has the highest office vacancy rate of any large American city. Asking rents for retail spaces have dropped 21% since before the pandemic. And even as tourists are visiting San Francisco again, the amount of money they spend in the city is 77% less than it was in 2019.

“I don’t think we’re in the upswing yet for San Francisco,” said Vince Tibone, managing director at the real estate firm Green Street. “I would say we probably haven’t even reached bottom yet.”

On Monday, the mall owner Westfield said it was handing Westfield San Francisco Centre back to its lender, who will decide who will operate the property going forward.

Westfield’s decision to walk away from the location it has owned since 2002 raised a new round of questions about how long it will take city centers throughout the United States to recover and the ability retailers and mall owners have to keep operating in the meantime.

Downtown malls have always been a rare sight, given the limited space available in city centers for sprawling shopping areas. But those that have been built have long relied on a steady flow of foot traffic from local residents, office workers, conventiongoers and tourists. That calculus was turned on its head during the pandemic.

The San Francisco office market has been the hardest hit of any major city in the United States, with office vacancy rates rising to about 30% from 4% before the pandemic. This has had severe ripple effects for sandwich shops, clothing stores and many other merchants.

Colin Yasukochi, an analyst at CBRE, the real estate services company, predicted that the market would not bottom out until sometime next year. Vacancies, he said in an interview, could reach 35%.

In San Francisco, the situation downtown has been starkly different from previous ones. During the financial crisis a decade and a half ago, rents declined 30%. And during the dot-com market plunge at the beginning of the century, commercial rents plummeted 70%. This time, the fall in rents has been much more modest, around 15%.

Yasukochi said that was partly because of what was sometimes described in the industry as “extend and pretend.” Banks are reluctant to seize nonperforming properties because of the commitment required to finding tenants and because they would often be taking over the property at a loss. Instead, they reach accommodations with their borrowers and try to wait out the crisis in hopes that the market will turn around.

Will the delaying tactics work? “It depends how long you can pretend for,” Yasukochi said.

In many cases, retailers in urban centers are voluntarily choosing to depart. In San Francisco, Nordstrom said it would close its longtime store at San Francisco Centre in August, which will leave the mall 45% empty. Anthropologie closed the downtown location it had for two decades in May.

In New York, Neiman Marcus closed its Hudson Yards store — its only one in Manhattan — in July 2020, after a bankruptcy and a little over a year after its grand opening. In downtown Seattle, Nike shuttered the NikeTown store in January that it had operated since 1996. The outdoor retailer REI said it would close the store it’s had in downtown Portland, Oregon, for two decades when its lease expires early next year.

Foot traffic is slowly recovering in downtowns, but for many retailers sales haven’t come back to pre-pandemic levels, making it unsustainable to continue paying the high rents in prominent downtown centers.

Westfield isn’t the first mall owner to decide to leave a longtime downtown shopping center. Last year, Brookfield Property Partners relinquished Chicago’s Water Tower Place, the mall that anchors the Magnificent Mile, an upscale commercial district. The shopping district had grappled with lower foot traffic and noticeable retail vacancies since the start of the pandemic. More than half of the space in Water Tower Place is vacant, including an anchor store location that was a Macy’s until 2021, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

In 2022, when Macerich sold its 50% stake in the other mall in the Magnificent Mile — the Shops at North Bridge — it took a nearly $30 million loss.

Malls, in general, are in a tough spot. Since 2016, malls in the United States have lost 50% of their value, according to data from the advisory firm Green Street. Indeed, Westfield’s decision in San Francisco is part of a broader strategy by its parent company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, to greatly reduce the number of malls it operates in the country.