'We've done this before': Ravaged by Camp fire, Butte County is again under siege

BERRY CREEK — Frank Martinez considers himself a veteran of California wildfires, both as refugee and responder, feeding fire crews and survivors and running when flames hit too close to home.

"We've done this before," Martinez said Thursday morning, sitting with his breathing machine inside a friend's restaurant. After fleeing from the Bear fire in the early morning darkness Wednesday, the restaurant basement had become his temporary home.

He had no idea if his own home was still standing. It would be several hours before he had an answer.

Martinez, 55, lives in the rural hills outside of Oroville, where the Bear fire is wreaking destruction. Since 2015, flames have chased him from his double-wide trailer on four separate occasions. And that doesn't include the time he had to evacuate when the nearby dam threatened to burst.

In all of the other blazes, when he's been able to remain on the acre-plus of parched land he calls home, Martinez has taken in those who had to flee from the surrounding hills and ridges — about 30 people during the Camp fire in 2018 and a couple dozen during the Wall fire in 2017.

He's also fed thousands more by raising money online — he estimates about $100,000 — and cooking up meals himself —turkey and brisket and ribs with a rub made of coriander and brown sugar.

On Tuesday, with flames bearing down on the wooded enclave of Berry Creek, a hamlet of about 1,200 people northeast of Oroville, friends once again pulled into his dirt drive looking for refuge. But this time, his hospitality was short lived. This time, he would be the one fleeing and in need of a helping hand.

By 1 a.m., Martinez and his roommate Rick Wolfe, 60, received their own order to evacuate, and the caravan of more than 20 people made its way to the flatlands of Oroville, spreading out over hotels, relatives' homes and any available space. Despite all the planning and knowledge of previous fires, when the word came again, getting out turned chaotic.

"I was so worried about the dogs and my roommate, I left all my clothes in the dryer," he said. "Tensions were high. Stress was high."

Martinez and Wolfe's first stop Wednesday was the parking lot of the Oroville Walmart, which was also a de facto evacuee center after the Camp fire, when norovirus, a disease that causes diarrhea and vomiting, hit local shelters. On Thursday, the big-box store blasted a recording asking fire victims not to stay.

Not everyone listened.

Gretchen Keary slept on the front seat of her Dodge Ram truck after running from flames in an area called Kelly Ridge Tuesday night, while her boyfriend, Will Henry, made do on the ground outside. The two had purchased sleeping bags at Walmart, along with crates for their three cats. On Thursday morning, they were packing up to go in search of breakfast and a better place to stay.

Keary had moved from the Bay Area about two years ago and "its been life by wildfire ever since," she said. "The planet is pissed off."

Nearby, Bill, who declined to give his last name, had evacuated on his Harley-Davidson from Berry Creek. He, too, had no idea if his house still stood, but he wasn't surprised by the destruction in the tiny town he called home. Multiple residents of Berry Creek described it as densely overgrown with trees and brush. Talk of it being the next Paradise was not uncommon.

"They knew it was going to happen," Bill said. "The woods are just so thick of dead timber, it's four feet thick on the ground. There's places you can't even walk through."

Patsy Oxford is principal of Berry Creek Elementary School. Because hers is the only school in the Pioneer Union Elementary School District, she's also the superintendent.

Her school is gone, burned to the ground, but her students, all 60 or so of them, still need to eat. One hundred% of the student body at Berry Creek Elementary receives lunch assistance; 91% of the students are "socioeconomically disadvantaged," she said.

Right now, the county is figuring out how to get food to the students and their families, she said, working to establish pickup sites, trying to arrange for nonperishable supplies that can be useful for families living in hotels and other temporary housing.

"Still, it was a great school!" Oxford exclaimed. "We just got high-speed internet, we're into the 21st century! We got it the week we went out with COVID. It allowed us to at least get kids connected.... All the kids had Chromebooks. Some lost them (in the fire). We just gave out hotspots on Tuesday. Some kids got them, some didn't. We'll replace those."

Oxford's house in the Berry Creek neighborhood of Lake Madrone did not burn, although she has been evacuated and is staying with her daughter in nearby Chico. Eight of the 12 staff members lost their homes. The other three live in Chico and are fine.