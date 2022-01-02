'We've lost Tom': Fatal shark attack in Morro Bay devastates family and alarms surfers

Grant Butterfield was watching the movie "Elf" at a dinner party on Christmas Eve when his brother's name flashed across his cellphone.

Butterfield figured he was calling to wish him a happy holiday and cheerfully answered.

"We've lost Tom," his brother said.

His brother's son, Tomas, was only 42. Butterfield wondered what could have possibly happened. A heart attack? A car crash?

Tomas Butterfield, it would turn out, died in the place he loved the most: the sea. He was riding a body board in Morro Bay that morning when a great white shark killed him in what is believed to be the first fatal shark attack in San Luis Obispo County in 18 years.

The victim of the attack near Morro Rock was publicly identified by his uncle last week.

California State Parks confirmed his identity Thursday. Butterfield, of Sacramento, was about 100 yards off the shore of Morro Strand State Beach when he was killed Dec. 24, the agency said in a statement. The death remains under investigation.

"It's a terrible loss, at 42, with him getting his stuff together and starting to make something of himself," said Grant Butterfield, 74. The family "is going to do OK ... but even at that, it's a tough time holding it together."

Tomas was visiting his mother in Morro Bay for the holiday and went to the beach alone on Christmas Eve morning, his uncle said.

About 10:40 a.m., another surfer spotted a body board "kind of bobbing in the water" near a surfing spot nicknamed The Pit and paddled toward it, said Morro Bay Harbor Director Eric Endersby.

The woman saw a leash connected to the board. She "tugged on it and felt weight" and realized it was connected to a body underwater, Endersby said. She grabbed Butterfield by his swim fins, pulled him through about chest-deep water and got him to the beach, he said.

There were about 25 to 30 people in the vicinity, Endersby said, but it remains unclear whether anyone witnessed the attack.

By late morning, Butterfield's mother and older brother — who had just arrived for the holiday from out of town — were calling him, getting no answer.

They went to the beach about noon, Grant Butterfield said. They saw emergency vehicles by the water and "a huge gaggle of first responders."

"I think they knew," he said.

Authorities closed the waters near Morro Strand for 24 hours. Signs stood in place through this weekend, flashing warnings: FATAL SHARK ATTACK and ENTER THE WATER AT YOUR OWN RISK.

The great white shark population off the Central California coast has grown in recent years, but violent encounters with humans — especially fatal attacks — are extremely rare, said Christopher Lowe, a professor of marine biology and director of the Shark Lab at Cal State Long Beach.

"You have a better chance of winning the lottery," he said.

Great whites tend to be thought of as dangerous to humans, given the national headlines that attacks garner. But — as the recent advent of drone photography and advanced tracking technology has shown — they swim right off the beaches, near people, "almost on a daily basis" without incident, Lowe said.

The population has been growing since the state protected great whites in 1994 and banned the use of gill nets in near-shore waters, Lowe said.

Great whites, which can get up to 20 feet long and weigh about 3,000 pounds, have been spotted as far north as the Gulf of Alaska and as far south as near the equator, he said. Typically they are found in temperate or subtropical waters.

The Central California coast — where the animals can easily find the elephant seals and sea lions that they hunt — has become "primo habitat" for them year-round, Lowe said.

Sharks don't often bite humans, he said, but when they do, it's usually because they mistake them for their typical prey or because they're feeling threatened.

As the climate changes and the ocean gets warmer, the sharks are expanding their territory, showing up farther north in greater numbers, Lowe said.

"I really don't think people need to be scared, but they do need to exercise good judgment," he said.

" Sharks are coming back. There are more of them out there. The ocean is their home, and we're guests in their home, but occasionally accidents do happen."

There were 199 documented shark encounters with humans — in which a shark approached and touched a person or their surfboard, kayak or paddleboard — from the 1950s through August 2021, according to California Department of Fish and Wildlife data. Of those encounters, 14 were fatal.

Two days before Tomas Butterfield's death, two surfers were chased by a shark off North Salmon Creek Beach, just north of Bodega Bay in Sonoma County.