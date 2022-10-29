North Coast residents will have to endure another Thanksgiving season without fresh-caught California crab after a delay in the commercial season was announced Friday in response to an abundance of whales foraging off the coast.

Large numbers of federally protected humpback and blue whales are still feeding in all areas of the Dungeness crab fishery, putting them at risk of entanglement if the commercial crab fleet was permitted to deploy its traps as usual for the Nov. 15 start south of Point Arena.

Foraging conditions also remain ripe for leatherback sea turtles, which are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has instead put the commercial season on hold, with the earliest possible opener coming Dec. 1, assuming the next entanglement risk assessment indicates the whales have migrated out of the area, said Ryan Bartling, senior environmental scientist specialist with the agency’s Marine Fisheries division.

The next assessment is expected on or before Nov. 23 so fishermen and fisherwomen would have time to plan and get their pots in the water before pulling them Dec. 1, state Fish and Wildlife said. The season opener could still be delayed again, as has happened before, if listed whales remain in the area.

“If you look at the last couple of years, that’s what we’ve been seeing,” Bartling said. “They’ve been staying around well into November and even December in pretty large number.”

Meanwhile, the recreational Dungeness crab season will start on time, Nov. 5, but with restrictions.

Sport crabbers will not be permitted to use crab traps but can catch the crustaceans with hoop nets or snares, as was allowed at the start of last year’s recreational session. Both require near-constant attention and, thus, less likely to ensnare a whale.

“Just based on the reports last year, the experience of the recreational crabbers, they were pretty successful,” Bartling said. “They still caught quite a few crabs and made a go of it even without traps.”

The commercial Dungeness crab season once opened reliably Nov. 15 south of Mendocino County and Dec. 1 to the north, assuming testing of crab caught north of Point Arena indicated they had developed sufficient meat.

But after a spike in whale entanglements in 2015-16, when a toxic algae bloom pushed the season start back four months and warm waters brought whales farther inshore to feed, the Center for Biological Diversity filed suit against the state. The suit cited insufficient protection of federally listed blue and humpback whales and leatherback sea turtles.

Fish and Wildlife is still in the process of obtaining what’s called an “incidental take permit” that would lay out ground rules for protecting listed species and mitigating future harm if an entanglement occurs. In the meantime, it has adopted a framework for risk assessments and a point system, developed with a stakeholder working system, that triggers fishery management decisions if and when an entanglement occurs.

There already have been 15 confirmed humpback whale entanglements between Jan. 1 and Oct. 20, three of which were confirmed to have occurred with commercial California Dungeness gear, according to state and federal fisheries agencies. Two others involved Oregon commercial Dungeness crab gear. Two more involved gillnets and the rest were unidentified as pot/trap gear.

Eleven incidents occurred off the central coast, from Half Moon Bay to Lopez Point, south of Monterey. One occurred in the fishing zone between Half Moon Bay and the Mendocino County Line.

“Whales can face a gauntlet of lines and traps when swimming or feeding off our shores, and tragically too often when a whale becomes entangled in one of those lines it’s a death sentence,” Geoff Shester, California campaign director and a senior scientist for Oceana, said in a statement Friday. “We commend the ongoing efforts here in California to find ways to catch Dungeness crab while minimizing the risk to whales and other wildlife, and we remain committed to working with all stakeholders to continue to find the best solutions to ensure a healthy crab fishery and safer passage for whales off our shores.’

Shester is a member of the California Dungeness crab Working Group.

“We will continue to work with both the recreational and commercial Dungeness crab fisheries to protect whales and sea turtles while striving to maximize fishing opportunity,” state Fish and Wildlife Director Chuck Bonham said. “We appreciate the ongoing commitment by the fleet and the California Dungeness crab Fishing Gear Working Group to protect these incredible animals. These partnerships will continue to shape the future of both fisheries and we look forward to continuing the important work of providing fishing opportunity in the coming weeks.”

