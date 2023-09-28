What a government shutdown could mean for Sonoma County

If you’re planning on traveling to one of California’s national parks, traveling by air, needing disaster relief funds or just counting on the federal government, your plans could be affected by a national government shutdown.

The Office of Management and Budget has listed what could be affected and contigency plans if a deal is not reached on federal funding by midnight Saturday

Air travel

Jon Stout, airport manager at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, said in a statement that “at this time, we anticipate minimal impacts as both tower and TSA screening are both considered essential operations.” The main impact would be going without pay, he added.

Disaster relief

For disaster prone regions like the Wine Country where wildfires are a part of life, relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency may be harder to come by if FEMA runs out of funds for disaster relief and long-term recovery projects

Government contracts

Businesses that rely on partnerships with government agencies will experience the burden during a shutdown. Diversifying the types of clientele provides more of a safety net, especially for smaller, start-up operations.

“We never think it’s a good idea to base our existence to a certain customer base,” GC Micro Corp CEO Belinda Guadarrama said. Her Petaluma office — which plays a pivotal role providing resources for the NASA Artemis Moon project — also works with commercial and large corporate accounts.

“While they’re shutdown, we still have to pay our employees and our vendors. But fortunately, we’re not as impacted. But newer and smaller businesses have to get their checks,” she added.

Internal Revenue Service

The IRS would operate as normal.

Medicaid, Medicare

The nonprofit Bipartisan Policy Center states on its website that programs such as Social Security and Medicare won’t be affected by government shutdowns because they are put in a “mandatory spending” category with no expiration date.

National Parks

The National Park Service could decide to leave parks open with scaled back employee service. In 2019 this was the case at Point Reyes National Seashore, which was still open with limited services.

Passport Processing Services

Passport and visa processing would continue as long as there were sufficient fees to cover operations, according to Reuters.

Small Business Support

The Small Business Administration would not issue any new loans, though loans for businesses hurt by natural disasters would continue.

Social Security

Payments continue because they are funded through permanent appropriations that don't require renewal.

U.S. Postal Service

Will continue operations as normal.

Cheryl Sarfaty contributed to this report.