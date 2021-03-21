What a tasty way to cap a day at Jack London State Historic Park

Visitors to the Valley of the Moon’s wonder-studded Jack London State Historic Park often leave inspired, laden with discoveries, maybe a bit tuckered, and eager to return and explore more.

They don’t typically head home with lovely dinners nicely packaged for the drive.

That happened Saturday because it was a Dine & Donate day at the park, which for nearly a decade has been supported and operated by the nonprofit Jack London Park Partners.

Saturday’s appetizing fundraiser was organized by Jack London Park Partners and Park Avenue Catering. Individuals preordered and paid for fine meals that Park Avenue prepared, packaged and brought to the park for pickup.

Patrons paid $60 per meal, $15 of which went to Jack London Park Partners. The dinners were delectable: Mixed greens with shaved radish, crumbled feta, pumpkin seeds and champagne vinaigrette; a choice of boneless braised beef short ribs with chevre whipped potatoes, or Maribella chicken with risotto cakes, or chanterelle and fava bean tart with Parmesan custard, and for dessert chamomile and vanilla layered mousse angel cake.

Park Avenue Catering owner Bruce Riezenman conceived of Dine & Donate as a means to several goals: Provide work to his catering crew at a time when business is hurting from the pandemic, attract funds for local nonprofits and provide the public an opportunity to bring home restaurant-quality meals while supporting and possibly being introduced to worthy community organizations.

Among the nonprofits that have partnered with Park Avenue Catering for Dine & Donate events are the mental health services group LifeWorks, the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, the Santa Rosa Symphony League, Social Advocates for Youth, the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and the Sonoma International Film Festival.

To learn more about Dine & Donate, visit its website at parkavecater.com/dine-and-donate/